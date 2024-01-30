Paul Walter

Voluntary vacancy on key federal committee

A vacancy is being advertised by the party for a seat on the Federal Finance and Resources Committee.

This is a key committee which scrutinises the party’s accounts, in co-operation with HQ staff. It also examines the way the party’s resources, including employees, are being deployed. For both subjects, the group spots areas where improvement is needed and monitors progress. Decisions are made relative the handling of the party’s money and people.

I’ve served on this committee. I enjoyed working in collaboration with the party’s excellent staff and was able to use some of the knowledge and experience I garnered during a career in operational finance.

Some previous experience in an appropriate field, such as finance or resource management, is desirable.

This is a great opportunity to play a vital role at the heart of the party’s operations.

You can read the full details of the role here, together with how to apply. The closing date for applications is February 12th.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

