Wanted: A Leader of the Opposition who doesn’t help the Government wreck the country

It’s really hard to imagine an old revolutionary socialist keeping a right wing government in power, enabling them to take a destructive course virtually unhindered.

Really, at the moment, any decent opposition would be miles ahead in the polls. They would be taking advantage of every bit of parliamentary trickery they could to thwart the Government at every stage. Especially a government that doesn’t have a majority.

But, no. Everything Jeremy Corbyn does just helps out Theresa May.

Take his pretendy- No Confidence motion that he said he’s putting down today.. If you want to take down the Government, you do what it says in the Fixed Term Parliament Act and put down a motion of no confidence in the Government. The Commons Library has prepared a useful guide on how to do it. It’s not difficult.

He’s not done that. He’s done the equivalent of taking a marshmallow to a duel by making his motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister. It might succeed but nobody will care.

Nobody knows whether a proper motion of no confidence would succeed. The DUP might well back Theresa May but the Tory MPs from the 17th century could decide to bring her government down so that they can pursue their goal of not very splendid isolation. We just don’t know until we try. I actually think it is unlikely that Tory turkeys would vote for Christmas. Mind you, Corbyn doesn’t actually want to be in a position where he has to sort this mess out because his chances of commanding a majority in the Commons are even less than May’s. If there was an election, what manifesto would Labour fight on?

So, if he put down a proper motion of no-confidence and it failed, he would then have to go to the next thing on the list – a People’s Vote, which is the last thing on earth that an old socialist brexiteer like him actually wants.

At the moment, Corbyn is just playing May’s game. And if he continues to do that we will have to wait another month for a so-called meaningful vote on Brexit by which time there really won’t be a lot of yellow and blue sand left in the egg timer.

This country is doubly cursed at the moment, by the worst government of my lifetime (and I lived through Thatcher at her worst so I have seen some truly gruesome administrations) and an opposition that makes Michael Foot’s effort in the early 80s seem credible in comparison.

At some point those good people in the Labour party who are secretly and not so secretly horrified at their leader’s inaction are going to have to take a stand. They will have to risk their careers as they will fall vulnerable to deselection and purging. If Jeremy Corbyn won’t lead the opposition, we need some grouping of MPs to get together and ensure that Parliament exercises all the power it has at its disposal

But look here: someone is willing to step up and be a proper opposition. Who could that possibly be?

Tonight the Liberal Democrats have tabled a cross-party amendment to Jeremy Corbyn's fudged no confidence vote, which if passed, would trigger the terms of the Fixed Term Parliament Act and lead to a general election. pic.twitter.com/CRRWpKChUm — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) December 17, 2018

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings