Wanted: A Leader of the Opposition who doesn’t help the Government wreck the country

It’s really hard to imagine an old revolutionary socialist keeping a right wing government in power, enabling them to take a destructive course virtually unhindered.
Really, at the moment, any decent opposition would be miles ahead in the polls. They would be taking advantage of every bit of parliamentary trickery they could to thwart the Government at every stage. Especially a government that doesn’t have a majority.
But, no. Everything Jeremy Corbyn does just helps out Theresa May.
Take his pretendy- No Confidence motion that he said he’s putting down today.. If you want to take down the Government, you do what it says in the Fixed Term Parliament Act and put down a motion of no confidence in the Government. The Commons Library has prepared a useful guide on how to do it. It’s not difficult.
He’s not done that. He’s done the equivalent of taking a marshmallow to a duel by making his motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister. It might succeed but nobody will care.
Nobody knows whether a proper motion of no confidence would succeed. The DUP might well back Theresa May but the Tory MPs from the 17th century could decide to bring her government down so that they can pursue their goal of not very splendid isolation. We just don’t know until we try. I actually think it is unlikely that Tory turkeys would vote for Christmas. Mind you, Corbyn doesn’t actually want to be in a position where he has to sort this mess out because his chances of commanding a majority in the Commons are even less than May’s. If there was an election, what manifesto would Labour fight on?
So, if he put down a proper motion of no-confidence and it failed, he would then have to go to the next thing on the list – a People’s Vote, which is the last thing on earth that an old socialist brexiteer like him actually wants.
At the moment, Corbyn is just playing May’s game. And if he continues to do that we will have to wait another month for a so-called meaningful vote on Brexit by which time there really won’t be a lot of yellow and blue sand left in the egg timer.
This country is doubly cursed at the moment, by the worst government of my lifetime (and I lived through Thatcher at her worst so I have seen some truly gruesome administrations) and an opposition that makes Michael Foot’s effort in the early 80s seem credible in comparison.
At some point those good people in the Labour party who are secretly and not so secretly horrified at their leader’s inaction are going to have to take a stand. They will have to risk their careers as they will fall vulnerable to deselection and purging. If Jeremy Corbyn won’t lead the opposition, we need some grouping of MPs to get together and ensure that Parliament exercises all the power it has at its disposal
But look here: someone is willing to step up and be a proper opposition. Who could that possibly be?
Tonight the Liberal Democrats have tabled a cross-party amendment to Jeremy Corbyn's fudged no confidence vote, which if passed, would trigger the terms of the Fixed Term Parliament Act and lead to a general election. pic.twitter.com/CRRWpKChUm
— Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) December 17, 2018
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Ahh yes, the Fixed Term Parliament Act.
For one moment when the news came out, I was fooled into thinking that he was laying out a proper no confidence vote. I thought this would put the DUP on the spot as well as the Brexit fantasists. It might have swung her way and helped her force through a vote on the agreement with the EU.
On the other hand the DUP might not have been too concerned about a General Election with Labour taking over, because Labour and Corbyn are not nearly doing well enough.
In fact the more I consider the matter, Corbyn’s attempt at a ‘no confidence in the PM’ motion is more a signal of no confidence in himself and his party’s ability to mount a serious challenge.
Never underestimate Corbyn’s ability to screw up being the Official Opposition to one of the most incompetent British governments. I love pointing out to Labour-voting friends how Corbyn has, in many ways, dragged Labour to the right in order to squabble with the Tories over who gets the UKIP voters.
@ Jayne Mansfield. As one gets older the old memory tends to get a bit less reliable……… can you remind me……… who was it that thought the Fixed Term Parliament Act was a good idea and voted for it ?
At least after Tony Benn’s failed deputy leadership attempt in 1981 Michael Foot led a party that more or less united.
Corbyn is not in that position, the majority of his MPs would like to see him go.
One of the other many problem he has is that the majority of his supporters outside parliament support remaining in the EU and that drove the conference decision that put a second referendum on the agenda something he didn’t want.
He is the ultimate accidental party leader and it shows.
Well, never let it be said that the LibDems ( and LDV) would miss out on any possible opportunity to ‘rubbish’ Corbyn.
What, other than a chance for the Tories/DUP to unite for the only time in ages, would a call for a vote of confidence in the government achieve?
It appears that even his call for a vote of no confidence in the PM will fail. However, at least in this case Labour (because it certainly won’t be LibDems) can point out the hypocrisy of 117 Tory MPs, who last week voted their ‘no confidence’ in her as a Tory leader, voting as having confidence in her as this country’s PM.
Well, there is more than one possibility here. I think we can discount the rather silly idea that Corbyn’s too incompetent to understand the significance of the motion he’s submitted.
Perhaps he is scared of an election, though that’s rarely true. (He voted for an election eighteen months ago when he was miles behind in the polls – this is not a leader who lacks the usual self-belief.)
The DUP has explicitly said that it will support the Government in a formal no-confidence vote. Given that no one who understands the first thing about politics can believe that any Tory MPs will vote against the government in such a vote (thereby obviously making it impossible for them to be endorsed as official Conservative candidates in the ensuing election), there is no prospect of an official motion passing. But perhaps, the DUP can be induced to vote for a motion that specifically references the EU deal and that doesn’t necessitate an election. After which, the obvious humiliation of the government perhaps will force them to offer some huge concession, or even resign anyway. Long shot, but probably more likely than getting the Tory backbenchers and the DUP to vote for slitting their own throats.
Of course, if he can’t get the government or the Speaker to give time for his motion, as presently appears, then the gambit fails. Although that also points up the weakness of the government – avoiding a difficult vote again – which may be more helpful to him than narrowly losing a motion of no confidence would be.
What a suprise more Corbyn bashing. I hope all this makes some Lib Dems sleep a little easier about the misery and torment inflicted on the poor and weak during the Coalition years …oh and how are the Lib Dems doing Poll wise?
How sad.
We have come to this pretty pass by the Tories but the liberal Democrats direct their fire at Labour.
@SILVIO
As this is LIB DEM voice.
A little defence of the coalition. A note from the outgoing Labour government saying “Sorry, there is no money left!”
But still higher spending on average year on year on the NHS, on the police, on welfare, on education etc. etc. than the yearly average under Labour.
And the pupil premium, free school meals for all infants, equal marriage etc.
Not perfect – but not bad on “no money”.
—
I actually think that Corbyn is doing quite well – given his position on Europe and his MPs’. But that only goes to show his weak position. And maybe if he hadn’t gone on holiday during the referendum we wouldn’t be in this mess in the first place.