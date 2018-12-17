17 December 2018 – today’s press releases

Another week begins, and the Press Team are back on the frontline.

Lib Dems: Case for a People’s Vote has spread to very top of Government

Home Office hostility denying asylum seekers the right to live with dignity

Home Office’s £6 million Windrush bill revealed

Cable: Corbyn bottling a real confidence motion

Lib Dems table amendment to Corbyn’s fudged no confidence vote

Responding to the news that the Prime Minister will use her statement in the House of Commons this afternoon to address reports that the Government are considering a People’s Vote, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

The political narrative has shifted massively and the People’s Vote campaign is now firmly knocking at the door of Number Ten. Theresa May has a history of flip-flopping on big political decisions so we should read little into her denials. But the case for another vote has spread through Government to the very top. The Tories may now see it as a way of clinging onto power, but we will campaign for the option to remain, giving power back to the people.

Home Office hostility denying asylum seekers the right to live with dignity

Responding to the Home Affairs Select Committee’s report on asylum accommodation, published today, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

The Government is failing some of the most vulnerable people in our country by bungling the new contracts for asylum accommodation and leaving pregnant women and torture victims in rooms infested by rats and mould. Despite repeated concerns being raised, the Home Office simply isn’t taking the action needed to make these homes fit for purpose. And now its bungling threatens to reduce the number of places available for asylum seekers, because local authorities may just stop participating. It’s yet another example of Home Office hostility and incompetence denying people the right to live with dignity. The Liberal Democrats demand better. Asylum seekers should have their cases handled more quickly and fairly by a new, non-political unit, instead of the discredited Home Office. And asylum seekers should be given the right to work while their claims are decided, so that they are not trapped in sub-standard accommodation.

Home Office’s £6 million Windrush bill revealed

Responding to new details of the Windrush scandal, published today, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey has called for the Home Office to be stripped of responsibility for immigration altogether.

In a letter to Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee, the Home Secretary has revealed that, of the 164 people who were wrongly detained or deported, 16 are deceased. This is up from the 11 people who had been identified as deceased last month.

The letter also reveals that the Home Office has now spent £6.05 million in response to the Windrush scandal, including £165,455.75 on independent advisers and consultants and £56,623.85 on external legal advice.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

Each month, the scale of the damage done by the Windrush scandal becomes clearer. We now know that at least 16 people who were wrongfully detained or deported have since passed away and will never receive any apology or compensation for the appalling wrongs done to them. And we’ve also learned that the Home Office has now spent more than £6 million responding to the scandal – money that could’ve been far better spent fixing our immigration system and investing in public services. The Liberal Democrats demand better. We will prevent a repeat of the Windrush scandal by dismantling the Tories’ hostile environment and taking responsibility for immigration away from the Home Office and its toxic culture.

Cable: Corbyn bottling a real confidence motion

Commenting on Jeremy Corbyn’s motion on the Prime Minister’s future, Liberal Democrat Leader, Vince Cable said:

Corbyn knows that for a no confidence motion to matter it should relate to the Conservative Government as a whole. That is the way to precipitate the General Election he says he wants. Instead he turns his fire not on the Tories or Brexit but Theresa May personally, ducking the real issue and bottling the real vote the Commons needs. Jeremy Corbyn should support a proper, effective confidence motion straight away, test whether MPs will vote to remove them from office and, if not, honour Labour’s promise to get behind a People’s Vote. A choice between the deal and remaining in the European Union is the only way to get the country out of the present logjam.

Lib Dems table amendment to Corbyn’s fudged no confidence vote

Tonight the Liberal Democrats have tabled a cross-party amendment to Jeremy Corbyn’s no confidence vote, which if passed, would trigger the terms of the Fixed Term Parliament Act and lead to a general election.

Commenting on the amendment, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said: