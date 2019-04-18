Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Ed Davey talks about his life as a young carer and death of his parents

Thu 18th April 2019 - 1:03 pm

Yesterday Ed Davey gave a really open and moving interview to Radio 5 live about how he was a young carer to his mother for 3 years before she died when she was 15. His dad had died when he was 4. He talked about the key moment of his life, coming a few months after his Mum died, realising that he was doing things for himself and not her any more.

He said that it has affected his attitude to politics – caring for the most vulnerable is what politics should be about, he said.

He said it informed the way he thought about other people and about the health service and the importance of helping each other. Curries from the Indian family across the road gave him and his family practical help during that time. Watch here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Sue Sutherland 18th Apr '19 - 1:45pm

    This is an amazing interview which only takes a few minutes to watch.

