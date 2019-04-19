Best wishes to Tom Arms

At this time on a Friday morning, you’d normally be expecting to see Tom Arms’ latest Observations of an Ex Pat.

Yesterday afternoon, I saw an email come in from him entitled Broken, and assumed it was his piece for this week.

But in fact, it was a message saying that he’s broken his arm and is in hospital.

I’m sure that you would all want to join me in wishing Tom a speedy recovery.

Tom, all the very best to you. Hope you are home and comfortable very soon.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings