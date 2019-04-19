Towards a Lib Dem Landlords Association (LDLA?)

I admit it. I’m an ‘evil landlord’. Well not exactly ‘evil’ you understand but that sometimes how I am made to feel by the present government and Federal Conference when it passes some other motion or so which castigates me and many other Liberal Democrats who happen to be landlords in the private and commercial rental sector. Renting property is a business like any other. I provide a service for people who cannot afford to own their own home but need to be able to rent something decent. Don’t even start complaining that UK landlords are making it difficult to buy – the problem lies fairly and squarely with overseas investors who purchase large numbers of properties en bloc as an investment and leave them empty. Canada’s British Columbia has recently imposed high taxes for overseas property investors and imposes an annual property tax on the same investors while they do not occupy their own property. We should follow suit.

Moving on, I would argue that I am actually a pretty good landlord and when I speak to other Lib Dems who run rental property ‘portfolios’ they seem to have a similar attitude and ethos to myself. As evidence of this, I rent to ‘professionals’ (more on that later) and have a basic directive for my rental agent when they are dealing with my tenants – ‘when there is a problem fix it immediately (or sooner)’. Why? Because a content and happy tenant is a tenant who doesn’t give notice and you only need one month without rental income to completely negate any false economies of avoiding repairs. One of my tenants has been with me for nearly 15 years and I have even redecorated the house with them in situ and replaced one of the bathrooms. My reward is that they have been with me for a long time with no break in income! When the annual rent increase comes along I will often negotiate with them for a 12 month no-break agreement in exchange for keeping the rent the same. I would be happy for any of my tenants to be approached, with their permission, to provide a reference for how I and my agent operate as a ‘landlord’. Many Lib Dem landlords would say the same I am sure.

So, when the party talks about ‘rogue landlords’ I don’t recognise myself in the classification but unfortunately, they tend to bundle all landlords into the ‘rogue’ category which is not only inaccurate and unfair but it also recognises that the people making policy don’t really understand the professional rental sector. My agent already manages deposits and inventories, they already manage deposits and credit checking, they already provide a professional and responsive service to tenants for repairs and requests. So imposing more legislation on this sector will do nothing more than increase costs and how do you think those costs will be recouped? Not from the landlord or the agent. More legislation will simply result in higher rents. When I have attempted to explain this to our parliamentarians, or to federal conference, it has been disappointing to see the explanations fall on deaf ears.

So why do I only rent to ‘professionals’? First of all many house insurers (buildings insurance – not contents) are unwilling to insure properties if a tenant is on housing benefit. If they insure it at all (and most won’t) then the premiums are extortionate. Secondly, it’s very difficult to ask tenants on housing benefit to leave if I need to sell a property or remodel it. With professional tenants I normally have a three or six month notice period and they leave after that if I need them to. If tenants on housing benefit leave after a contractual notice period then the Local Authority (LA) say that they have made themselves ‘intentionally homeless’. The tenant is instructed by the authority that they must go to court and be evicted. This is not only an illegal act on the part of the LA but of course it also makes it more difficult for tenants on housing benefit to get decent rental accommodation. If there is any area where legislation would be useful it would be to force LAs to comply with the law. Finally of course, in case you haven’t been keeping up, the problems with the delays in getting Universal Credit has forced some tenants on Housing Benefit into rental arrears because they are forced to ‘borrow’ against their rent to keep afloat. Just chat to the Housing Associations and they will tell you what a problem this is. Add all these issues together and you can begin to see why tenants on housing benefit are not an attractive proposition however much as a contentious Liberal, and somebody who was brought up on welfare, I might like to rent to them. So instead, they get pushed towards ‘rogue landlords’ who continue to give the entire rental sector a bad name.

If you have read this and it strikes a chord because you are a landlord yourself then do get in touch with me at [email protected]. If enough landlords get in contact then I propose a meeting at Autumn Conference to discuss the formation of a Liberal Democrat Landlords Association (LDLA) with the objective of giving a voice to the responsible landlords in our party and to act as an advisory and focus group for our parliamentarians and policy makers. Hopefully we can persuade them that not all landlords are ‘rogues’.

* Tony Harris is the Registered Treasurer of the Party and the Chair of the FFRC but in this case he is writing in a personal capacity.