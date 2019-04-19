19 April 2019 – today’s press releases

Lib Dems: We must reject violence in Northern Ireland

Responding to reports that journalist Lyra McKee has been killed during violence in Londonderry, Liberal Democrat Northern Ireland spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

I never met Lyra McKee but by all accounts she was a young woman of great talent, courage and humanity. These are all talents that we need now more than ever so we should all mourn her passing. My condolences go to all her family and friends who are having to come to terms with their loss today. Unlike Lyra, those who bring violence to the streets of Northern Ireland have nothing to offer. Their actions are rejected by the overwhelming majority of people who want to build a peaceful and shared future. People on both sides of the Irish Sea should reflect today on the fragility of the peace in Northern Ireland.

Brexit threatens European work colleagues – even in Parliament

The Liberal Democrats have warned that flaws in the Conservative Government’s EU Settled Status scheme will threaten the rights of EU citizens, including 175 people across Parliament.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey asked “With all their scandals and reputation for inefficiency, how can anyone believe the Home Office will process applications from our 3 million European neighbours, friends, family and colleagues, within just two years?”

“Without documentation, thousands could be abandoned to the Tories’ hostile environment, including members of staff working right at the heart of Parliament.”

The warning comes as the Liberal Democrats reveal through a Freedom of Information request that 175 EU citizens work in the House of Commons and House of Lords.

In total, some 7.4% of the 2,715 members of staff who work in Parliament – passholders ranging from kitchen staff to policy advisers and researchers – are citizens of the European Union.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said: