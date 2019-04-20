The Voice

The best combination of names on a Lib Dem joint ticket ever?

By | Sat 20th April 2019 - 8:50 am

Standing for the Bridge ward of Lewes Town Council, we have:

Just glorious.

Janet was the first BaME mayor of Lewes last year.

“Today you have made history in electing someone like me,” Councillor Baah told the Council after her election. “I feel very excited, honoured and grateful to live in a town where I am respected and whose councillors have elected me to serve all the people of Lewes.

“Mayoral duties can be difficult because you have to deal with issues concerning the law and individual freedom, but I look forward to supporting everybody’s democratic rights and fighting for the needs of the whole town,” She thanked councillors for supporting her in becoming Mayor.

Baah came to Britain in 2001. She obtained a master’s degree at Brighton University and is now completing a PhD at Sussex University. Her research involves a study of the education system in a slum in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

“Janet will be a great champion for Lewes, she has already made a big impact in Malling, where she is admired for her work in the local community,” said Lib Dem Group Leader on the Town Council, John Lamb. “She will do a great job as Mayor.”

Good luck to both of them.

Do you have a better combination of names?

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChristina jones 20th Apr - 8:30am
    Dare I say I am a landlord too? Some of the reactions here from others are reactive and downright hostile. I only rent out one...
  • User AvatarSimon McGrath 20th Apr - 8:22am
    @Andrew Hickey "it’s discrimination against disabled people, LGBT... people all of whom are far more likely to be on benefits. " are LGBT+ people more...
  • User Avatarexpats 20th Apr - 7:55am
    @ Tony Harris ‘We have created a system which transfers money from the less well off to the wealthy …’ I’m afraid you are a...
  • User AvatarTony Harris 20th Apr - 7:52am
    Glenn: thanks. Some good points. Aligns nicely with the point I was making to Andrew. Tony
  • User AvatarTony Harris 20th Apr - 7:50am
    Andrew: I have selected to operate in a particular rental market. i.e. the professional rental sector. That means I rent executive homes to professionals. In...
  • User AvatarJenny Barnes 20th Apr - 7:13am
    @dilettante Electricity can travel long distances on HVDC lines, and can be made year round in, eg N Africa central Australia, the Arabian peninsula. How?...