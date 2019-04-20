Time to scrap disability assessments and bring them in house

With each month passing there is more and more evidence that now is the time to bring an end to the failed DWP disability assessments and private outsourcing by companies such as Maximus and Capita and bring all assessments in house.

Appeal success rates for those that go to tribunal for both Personal Independence Payment and Employment and support allowance are at their highest rates ever, with success rates of 73% for Pip and 74% for ESA. This is an increase of 4% and 5 % respectively.

At the same time, waiting times for mandatory reconsiderations, which a claimant has to go through before appealing to a tribunal has increased by 86%. Average waiting times for a reconsideration have increased from 32 days to 54 days. This leaves many sick and disabled people in a severe financial hardship. This is totally unacceptable and is it any wonder that the use of food banks is at an all time high. The success rate of PIP Mandatory reconsiderations stands at a measly 19%. That is 2 opportunities that the DWP has had to get an assessment correct and fail and nearly three quarters of those people who go on to appeal are successful at tribunal. This is simply unsustainable, on top of the human suffering that this costs, there is the financial costs to the DWP and the justice department all because the private healthcare assessment providers and the DWP are failing to do their jobs. The system is broken.

There is also evidence of a canteen culture of contempt at the DWP. In official tribunal papers for a woman’s appeal to Personal Independance Payments by a welfare official for the department of work and pensions, they wrote

In this lying bitches [sic] case she is receiving the mid-rate carers [sic] allowance component for providing day time supervision to another disabled person. The tribunal may wish to explore this further.

The mother of small children has a degenerative condition affecting her heart and lungs that leaves her prone to infection and in constant pain.

What on earth is going on at the DWP if a DWP official feels that this is acceptable language to use in an official legal document and towards a disabled member of our community? Nobody should be subjected to such humiliation and contempt, especially from a Government employee.

The DWP has since retracted its appeal and reinstated the ladies benefits and offered £250 in the way of compensation for distress caused to the lady.

This is just yet another example of the discrimination faced by sick, vulnerable and disabled people up and down the county. This needs to change.

Both the Liberal Democrats and Labour Party have vowed to scrap the current disability assessments and providers and to bring them in house.

With turnout at the next General election expected to be low, it is policies like these that could be a vote winner. Not only is it the morally right thing to do, it is politically the right thing to do right now.

* Matt is a reader of and contributor to Liberal Democrat Voice who is not a member of any political party