The Voice

WATCH: Ed Davey’s speech – with subtitles

By | Wed 24th September 2025 - 10:39 am

Here is Ed Davey’s speech to Lib Dem Conference in Bournemouth for anyone who hasn’t seen the whole thing, whether they were busy at work or at Not the Leader’s Speech.

https://youtu.be/ZzB2uumO568?si=bk39gBAGQGh0qFoi

Enjoy!

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Jim Dapre 24th Sep '25 - 12:25pm

    The subtitles in Ed Davey’s speech need to be spell-checked. For example, there are several instances of “Faraj” instead of “Farage”.

  • David 24th Sep '25 - 12:33pm

    Lib dems should not prop up the labourites in 2029. Labour are not progressive or social democratic.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • David
    Lib dems should not prop up the labourites in 2029. Labour are not progressive or social democratic....
  • Jim Dapre
    The subtitles in Ed Davey's speech need to be spell-checked. For example, there are several instances of "Faraj" instead of "Farage"....
  • Suzanne Fletcher
    I note that this PQ from our Lord Mohammed of Tinsley brings out the fact that housing costs for asylum seekers has dropped this year, contrary to the rhetoric ...
  • Chris Moore
    No, Jack, I have the SAME stats as you. I'm well aware of the study that puts intersex at 1.7%. But that is because it includes various end-of-life conditions t...
  • Peter Martin
    "Intersex is a complete red herring. It’s totally irrelevant as a basis for intergender identities." It isn't. It is a legitimate part of the d...