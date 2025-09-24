WATCH: Ed Davey’s speech – with subtitles

Here is Ed Davey’s speech to Lib Dem Conference in Bournemouth for anyone who hasn’t seen the whole thing, whether they were busy at work or at Not the Leader’s Speech.
https://youtu.be/ZzB2uumO568?si=bk39gBAGQGh0qFoi
Enjoy!
The subtitles in Ed Davey’s speech need to be spell-checked. For example, there are several instances of “Faraj” instead of “Farage”.
Lib dems should not prop up the labourites in 2029. Labour are not progressive or social democratic.
