WATCH: Jo Swinson say that a vote of no confidence would play into Boris Johnson’s hands

Jo Swinson say that a vote of no confidence would play into Boris Johnson's hands

By | Mon 30th September 2019 - 8:01 pm

Opposition parties met today to talk strategy for the next stage of the Brexit Drama.

Over the weekend we had seen talk of a potential vote of no confidence this week.

Matthew D’Ancona explained yesterday on Twitter why this would be a mistake.

Jo Swinson has always been clear we can’t risk an election until we are certain that the threat of no deal on 31st October has been gone and it appears that she won the day.

Lib Dem MPs held a photocall outside the Commons and this is what Jo had to say:

I understand that Jo presented a strong case for a government of national unity headed by someone other than Jeremy Corbyn. This isn’t a personal thing at all. Jo always does her homework. I suspect she will have shown the meeting figures that show that Corbyn would not command the confidence of enough MPs to put him in Number 10. I hope that she and others are able to convince him that he needs to step aside and wait until the election to make his bid for the job on a full-time basis.

Christine Jardine told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme today (from around 2:35 minutes in) that this has to be handled very carefully to make sure we don’t end up crashing out with out a deal. We need to get that extension before we do anything else.

We would back a vote of no confidence to get us a caretaker PM to see us through this period. She says it should be someone who can rise above party politics. We have to put the national interest first.

She suggested that the SNP’s decision that it would back Jeremy Corbyn has more to do with Scottish independence. Over the Summer Labour’s leaders said that they would allow a second independence referendum, much to the annoyance of the party in Scotland.

She said that the problem with Corbyn is that he is as divisive as Boris Johnson. A respected, moderate figure would get people to coalesce around them and would command wide respect.  Jeremy Corbyn, she said, knows fine he doesn’t have the numbers and he should step aside in the national interest and allow someone else to take us through this.

One Comment

  • Paul Barker 30th Sep '19 - 8:28pm

    The meeting was a partial success in that Labour agreed not to put forward a VONC yet. However, The SNP are being less clear, conceivably they could put a VONC & Tory MPs could be whipped to back it. That would be a High-Risk strategy for both Parties though.
    The Talks continue but I think Labour are probably taking part to avoid blame, I doubt they are seriously considering a Temporary Administration led by a Neutral figure, I cant see what the Labour Leadership would get from it.
    My guess is that the Stalemate will continue for some time. The only sliver lining is that our Vote seems to be still rising & that we are taking Voters from both Labour & Tories.

