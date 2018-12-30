WATCH: Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality Chair Roderick Lynch review 2018 and set out plans for next year

The new Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality has hit the ground running these past few months.

In this video, their chair, Roderick Lynch, outlines all they have achieved from Conference motions to Black History Month and looks forward to the issues they will be campaigning on in 2019.

Backing from party leaders ✅

Passed conference motion ✅✅

New BAME party Vice-Pres ✅

Viral Black History Month campaign ✅ Charismatic chair Roderick Lynch outlines the numerous successes of the LDCRE in 2018 and some of our plans for 2019.#modernpartymodernbritain pic.twitter.com/ZPzRkdL6OC — LDCRE (@LDCRE1) December 29, 2018

This is the first in a series of videos in their end of year campaign. Watch out for others on the LDCRE Twitter and on here.