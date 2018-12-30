How dare we treat our friends and neighbours like this?

If you go to the shop and buy an iron, say, you expect it to work and for any manufacturer’s claims or guarantees to stand. You are entering into a contract that can’t be mucked around with. I should emphasise at this point that I would never buy an iron. The quality of my life improved immeasurably when I gave up ironing. But that’s beside the point.

You wouldn’t stand for the manufacturer contacting you a few weeks’ later telling you that you had to pay another £20 for the iron, or reducing the guarantee period.

Yet this is exactly what our government is doing to many people in this country.

Every time I see that Home Office tweet telling the 3 million EU citizens in this country that they will have to apply for settled status, I get angrier.

I am furious that my friends, my next door neighbours, the surgeons who saved my husband’s life two years ago, the nurses who looked after him and comforted him through a terrifying experience, my colleague and so many of my friends’ spouses or children are being put through this.

I mean, it’s not as though the Home Office is known for its ability to make fair and competent decisions at the best of times. I wouldn’t wish any sort of Home Office process on my worst enemy. I have no confidence that this one will be any better than those that have gone before.

When my fellow European citizens, some of whom have been in the country for decades working, paying taxes, raising their families, are forced to apply for something that is worse than what they already have, I feel ashamed.

I don’t want to see them lose their right to vote and stand in some elections. I don’t want to see them suddenly have to fight for their right to be here. And to have to pay for the privilege.

And my fears grow when I read the website that the Home Office has thrown together.

There are so many loopholes. For a start, people could lose their settled status if they are outside the UK for more than 5 years. So if you are an Italian married to a Scot who spends 6 years living in the US, you might have a hard time getting back to live in the UK under this scheme and might have to revert to the Immigration Rules. Bear in mind that a spouse visa under those rules currently costs over £1500.

Shifting the goalposts of people’s lives like this is simply not acceptable. Inflicting that amount of worry and anxiety on people is cruel and I would like to apologise to every single one of the 3 million people affected by it. I am thoroughly ashamed that you are being treated like this and please be assured that it is not being done in my name or the names of millions of others.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings