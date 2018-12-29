Why is everyone going to Peterborough?

There’s a lot of Lib Dems heading for Peterborough at the moment.

Mark Pack went there yesterday and I’ll overlook that he described himself as the Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice in his video about his trip. I’m not precious. Really.

Anyway, there are important local elections happening in the Cambridgeshire town in May and we all know that the earlier you campaign the better you do.

There is also the possibility that there might be a parliamentary by-election in the near future, depending on what happens following Labour MP Fiona Onasanya’s conviction for perverting the course of justice earlier this month. She has said she is not going to resign, but that may be out of her hands.

Liberal Democrats selected local campaigner and activist Beki Sellick to fight the seat last September.

She recently said on Twitter:

Such a shame when politicians are found guilty of lying and blame others rather than owning up. I demand better for Peterborough and I offer myself as an honest alternative MP @BBCCambs @ITVEmmaH @PTJoelLamy @LibDems @BoroLibDems https://t.co/vulFa8jQA8 https://t.co/Bs8dRzFnMX — Beki Sellick (@LibdemBeki) December 19, 2018

Beki’s selection was reported in the Peterborough Telegraph:

She said: “I’m an ordinary person who’s had a variety of jobs – nationalised and privatised, shop floor and management, full-time and part-time, redundant. And then I started my own business in Peterborough two years ago. “I’ve lived in central Peterborough for 10 years. I work from home. My family and I use our public health and education services where I’ve contributed as a school governor and on our local NHS patient participation group. “I chair our residents association where we run a monthly community café.” Mrs Sellick said she wants “people to have the power to make the most of their lives,” adding: “As your MP I would do my best for Peterborians, responding promptly to anyone who needs my help.”

If there is a by-election, it would be a high-profile thing. I would not be surprised if Nigel Farage went for it despite his denials in the Summer.

As Labour and Tory support Brexit, a strongly Remain candidate like Beki could do very well. A by-election would be an important test of public opinion and a strong showing by a Remain candidate would make the arguments for a People’s Vote impossible to ignore.

There are a lot of action days planned and you can find out details here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings