Harborough Lib Dem Zuffar Haq gets MBE in New Years Honours

Leicestershire Liberal Democrat candidate and health campaigner Zuffar Haq has been awarded an MBE in this year’s New Year’s Honours.

From Leicestershire Live:

“Another recipient of the MBE was Zuffar Haq, who was awarded for public and political service

Zuffar, of Oadby, is well-known as a campaigner who helped save the children’s heart unit at Glenfield Hospital. He has also stood for election for the Liberal Democrats in Parliamentary elections and runs a medical aid charity.

He said: “I am honoured, and humbled, to receive this award.

“Born and brought up in Leicester I have always felt it important to play a part in the community which has given my family and I so much.”

He began campaigning on health issues after his daughter, Mariam, was born with a life-limiting condition. She sadly passed away nine years ago but he continued campaigning for the health service.”

I’ve searched the list under political and local government, but haven’t spotted any other Liberal Democrat names but I may well have missed some. Please say in the comments if I have and I’ll add them in.

One thing that is quite striking is that a lot of Tory Brexiteers, like Edward Leigh and John Redwood pick up honours. It’s not like that could look dodgy in any way as a minority government fights for votes in an important imminent decision, of course.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings