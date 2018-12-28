LibLink: Olly Grender Paddy Ashdown leaves behind a legacy of profound decency and kindness

Olly Grender, who for so long was one of Paddy Ashdown’s closest colleagues, has written a lovely tribute to him in the New Statesman.

She highlights how he was willing to say things that weren’t popular but showed his commitment to liberal and humanitarian values:

“As Liberal Democrat leader (from 1988-1999) he “banged on about Bosnia” every week in parliament, to the groans of most MPs, but he was vindicated: a humanitarian atrocity was happening on Europe’s doorstep. He fought for the Hong Kong Chinese to obtain British citizenship, a deeply unpopular position but the right one. He inherited a political party on the verge of bankruptcy – financial and political – and by dint of personality built it back up again.

In 2015 – when most people in their seventies are planning retirement – he took on mission impossible and ran the post-coalition general election campaign. It was a grim, thankless task, which he delivered with his usual humour, energy and inspiration.

Often he believed he was fighting all these battles on his own – “pushing a huge boulder up a mountain single-handed”. He wasn’t; he leaves behind so many of us who would have willingly followed him anywhere.

He loved having people around him who would give him an argument – he rarely employed people who agreed with him. He grew and fostered countless careers. He always found time to give encouragement, mentoring and support to so many, from deputy prime minister Nick Clegg to the newest press officer in the party. The only payment he expected in return was fun company, a good argument and great gossip.

He leaves behind a legacy of showing the right way to be a politician in the turbulent times we live in – with tolerance, liberalism and social justice at the heart of his values.”

You can read the whole article here.

