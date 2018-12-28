The patriotic voice of Remain

One of the major difficulties for those the Remain side of the Brexit debate has been how to appeal to the patriotism of many Leave voters who instinctively feel that it is the Brexiters who stand up for Britain. In order to combat this perception, I have drafted the following pro-forma to send to MPs. In this I try to put an argument against Brexit in which patriotism is at the centre of the stage.

If you like it, and your MP is not already committed to us remaining in the EU, please feel free to use or adapt it as you like.

PRO-FORMA LETTER TO SEND YOUR MP

Dear Mr/Ms—–,

At long last, the country is waking up after the June 2016 Brexit referendum. It has a very sore head. Opinion polls now show a consistent shift in public opinion towards EU membership – especially among younger voters. More and more people are angry at how a kind of English nationalist elite on the right of the Conservative party is determined to uproot this country from its foundations. This is aided and abetted by Jeremy Corbyn, who seems to want to leave the EU so that taxpayers’ money can shore up loss-making industries as though we were back in the 1970s.

The years since the referendum have shown there is nothing patriotic about Brexit. Is it coincidence that the only world leaders who welcome Brexit are Trump and Putin? Trump humiliated Theresa May by making her wait for his arrival at Blenheim Palace during his visit to the UK this summer. It was as though he were her liege-lord expecting homage. He will ruthlessly squeeze everything possible out of us in any bi-lateral trade deal. For his part, Putin flouts our sovereignty by attempting assassinations on British soil.

In the twenty-first century, there will be three global rule makers in economic matters: the EU, the USA and China. Even leading Brexiters admit that the Prime Minister’s negotiated exit deal will change us from a proud nation sharing in the decision making processes of the EU into a “rule taker”, unable to stand up to the muscle of the political and economic giants. Yet the Prime Minister still asserts – against all rational evidence – that we have “a brighter future” outside the EU. She even tolerates the presence of fantasists in her cabinet who believe in a “managed no deal”.

Brexiters claim a referendum on the Prime Minister’s deal would be a betrayal of democracy. Not so. She has negotiated a withdrawal agreement in response to the referendum result. In doing this, the government has fulfilled its obligation to those who voted leave. The referendum was only ever “advisory”. Of those on the electoral register at the time only 37% voted to leave.

We are a parliamentary democracy. MPs must vote for the good of their constituents and the country as a whole. They have already taken more than adequate account of the 2016 referendum. If they don’t think the Prime Minister’s deal is better for the country, they should campaign to remain in the EU. An “advisory” referendum does not tie the hands of MPs. Yet the die-hard Brexiters, as well as the Prime Minister and Jeremy Corbyn, seek to convince us that it does. This must be challenged.

Parliament could revoke Article 50 and repeal the EU Withdrawal Act without another referendum. That would be a valid, constitutional way forward. Alternatively, MPs can campaign for a people’s vote. As an MP, future generations will judge you harshly if, one way or another, you do not fight to keep us in the EU, where we are safer, more prosperous and actually enjoy greater sovereignty.

* John McHugo is a senior fellow at the Centre for Syrian Studies at the University of St. Andrews and the author of Syria: A Recent History and A Concise History of the Arabs. He is a member of the Lib Dem Foreign Policy advisory group and former chair, Putney constituency party)