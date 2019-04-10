Caron Lindsay

WATCH: New Lib Dems Local Elections Broadcast – Those who seek to divide us will never win

By | Wed 10th April 2019 - 6:56 pm

The Party has launched it’s “new” local election broadcast. Well, actually, it’s the same one we’ve been using for a few months – which is fine, because it’s a cracker – with an extension highlighting the Council elections.

I personally love this one – it reminds us that only 7 years ago, we were all loving Danny Boyle’s diverse and wonderful opening of the Olympics.

And it’s a reminder that we can stop being collateral damage in the Conservative Party’s civil war and go back to being a country that works together to solve the problems of poverty and inequality.

Enjoy – and share as widely as you can. 

But those who seek to divide us will never win. We demand better than Brexit.

Labour and the Conservatives are fighting amongst themselves, and they have taken their eye off the ball when it comes to local services.

When it comes to local elections, you want someone who understands your community.

Someone who understands how important quality social care, strong local schools and well funded police and hospitals are to your local area.

We are campaigning for more resources to fight rising crime, to tackle homelessness and deliver the public services we all need.

And we are winning. Liberal Democrats have been winning council seats from Labour, the Tories and even UKIP.

We stand strong, with over a hundred thousand members and supporters, and a quarter of a million people backing our campaign for an exit from Brexit.

So when you vote, vote for the candidate that’s going to get things done for your local community.

Vote for the party who’s going to stop Brexit.

Vote Liberal Democrat.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarfrankie 10th Apr - 6:44pm
    At the start of the coalition the Lib Dems had thousands of councillors and 62 MP'S with an election percentage of 22%, at the next...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 10th Apr - 6:37pm
    Who has pulled the plug out of the electric socket Gremlins or Putin?
  • User Avatarexpats 10th Apr - 6:27pm
    Every time I read articles like this I'm reminded of my mother's, "If you pick at it, it'll never get better"
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 10th Apr - 6:24pm
    @ Arnold, I think we both would agree that there is a 'Grand Vision' for the EU which you are happy to be a part...
  • User AvatarChris Cory 10th Apr - 6:23pm
    Could I mention Steve Webb's pension reforms, notably giving people with personal pensions the right to access that money rather than be forced to purchase...
  • User AvatarMartin Land 10th Apr - 6:22pm
    A deal with the Devil would be better.