WATCH: New Lib Dems Local Elections Broadcast – Those who seek to divide us will never win

The Party has launched it’s “new” local election broadcast. Well, actually, it’s the same one we’ve been using for a few months – which is fine, because it’s a cracker – with an extension highlighting the Council elections.

I personally love this one – it reminds us that only 7 years ago, we were all loving Danny Boyle’s diverse and wonderful opening of the Olympics.

And it’s a reminder that we can stop being collateral damage in the Conservative Party’s civil war and go back to being a country that works together to solve the problems of poverty and inequality.

Enjoy – and share as widely as you can.

But those who seek to divide us will never win. We demand better than Brexit. Labour and the Conservatives are fighting amongst themselves, and they have taken their eye off the ball when it comes to local services. When it comes to local elections, you want someone who understands your community. Someone who understands how important quality social care, strong local schools and well funded police and hospitals are to your local area. We are campaigning for more resources to fight rising crime, to tackle homelessness and deliver the public services we all need. And we are winning. Liberal Democrats have been winning council seats from Labour, the Tories and even UKIP. We stand strong, with over a hundred thousand members and supporters, and a quarter of a million people backing our campaign for an exit from Brexit. So when you vote, vote for the candidate that’s going to get things done for your local community. Vote for the party who’s going to stop Brexit. Vote Liberal Democrat.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings