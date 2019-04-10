10 April 2019 – today’s press releases

The Voice

Moran: Recognition of Palestine cannot wait a moment longer

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has today called on the UK Government to recognises Palestine following the Israeli election.

Ms Moran, the first MP of Palestinian decent, previously introduced the Palestinian Statehood (Recognition) Bill which would require the UK Government to recognise the State of Palestine within 3 months of the Bill being passed. It had support from Lib Dem, Labour, SNP, Plaid and Green MPs.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

The dead heat between Gantz and Netanyahu means uncertainty for Palestinians continues. We now wait with baited breath for the last votes to be counted and the outcome of coalition talks.

However, should Netanyahu emerge as the leader, I hope the international community will speak out against the far right positions that he expressed during the election such as the annexation of Palestinian occupied territory. Such flagrant flouting of international law cannot and should not be tolerated.

Never has it been more important to reignite the dwindling flame of a two-state solution. The time has come for the UK to join the 70-plus states that have recognized the state of Palestine.

With a new Israeli Government may yet come new opportunities for talks, but critically these must be between equals. That is why recognition of Palestine cannot wait a moment longer.

Carmichael: UK has a responsibility to protect democracy in Hong Kong

Alistair Carmichael MP, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip, has today warned that the Conservative Government’s inaction on the guilty verdict handed to the ‘Umbrella Nine’ in Hong Kong is an insult to all those in the region.

Alistair Carmichael used an Urgent Question in the House of Commons today to urge the Conservative Government to appeal against the guilty verdict handed to nine activists involved in the peaceful 2014 umbrella pro-democracy protests.

The nine activists could be sentenced for up to seven years. They were found guilty on rarely used colonial-era public nuisance charges.

Speaking after the Urgent Question, Alistair Carmichael MP said:

Many in Hong Kong rightly look to the UK for protection and support for their continued autonomy and progression towards democracy. This guilty verdict and the Conservative Government’s inaction is the latest insult to those people.

Under the ‘one country, two systems’ framework, the UK has a legal and moral responsibility to ensure that Beijing does not undermine freedom of expression and human rights in Hong Kong.

It is appalling that the Conservative Government have increasingly turned a blind-eye to this duty. Their silence is inexcusable. Liberal Democrats demand better.

Beijing must stop it’s increasing disregard for the Basic Law in the region and the UK must do all it can to uphold our end of the bargain by standing up to any violations of Hong Kong’s democracy and freedom of expression.

