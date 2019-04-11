The Voice

11 April 2019 – the overnight press releases

By | Thu 11th April 2019 - 6:50 am

Lib Dems demand more mental health support for World Parkinson’s Day

Today, for World Parkinson’s Day, Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Judith Jolly has called on increased mental health support for those suffering with the disease.

Speaking on World Parkinson’s Day, Baroness Jolly said:

People with Parkinson’s have an increased likelihood of depression and anxiety due to the condition, and it is unacceptable to think that harassment and discrimination could be making this worse.

With mental health issues common in people with Parkinson’s, it is vital people have access to mental health support when they need it.

The Tories must do more to improve mental health care to ensure speedy diagnosis and support. People with Parkinson’s deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better.

The Liberal Democrats are the only party with a plan to ensure that mental health symptoms are given the same care as physical health symptoms. Liberal Democrats offer a transformational investment in mental health services with a penny on income tax.

School system letting our most disadvantaged children down

Lib Dem Education Spokesperson Layla Moran has called for the Government to review the schools admissions process following the publication of a report by the Education Policy Institute revealing the in-built inequality of the current system.

The study, published today [11 April], finds that even after controlling for factors such as a family’s location, poorer families and those from ethnic minority backgrounds are still less likely to secure their top choice of school.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

This report is damning and shows that the Conservatives are failing to promote equality of opportunity in our school system. I want to craft an education system that works for all families, especially the most vulnerable.

Surely it can’t be right that families in more affluent areas are twice as likely as those in poor areas to secure their top choice of school? Parental choice being the driver of social mobility is a fallacy.

The Tories have never especially cared about such blatant inequality. We must demand better, and that starts with calling on the Government to review the admissions process so that the poorest families are not left behind.

