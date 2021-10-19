WATCH: Sir Ed Davey pays a moving tribute to Sir David Amess

During yesterday’s House of Commons tributes to Sir David Amess, our leader Sir Ed Davey made this moving speech.
To a hushed chamber, Ed showed great sympathy to David Amess’ Concervative colleagues. He quoted from local Lib Dem councillors in Southend constituency. And he recalled the killing of Andrew Pennington and the injuring of Nigel Jones.
It is a very moving, dignified and heartfelt tribute.
Today I joined MPs across the House of Commons paying tribute to Sir David Amess. pic.twitter.com/PQcY4TinrF
