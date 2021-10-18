The disconnect that many Lib Dems cannot see – or refuse to see

The word ‘tragedy’ is used in the literary world in a very specific sense: to denote a situation in which people can’t see what’s going on around them and how it’s destined to end in tears. I cannot help feeling we Liberal Democrats are in the middle of a tragedy we need to stop very soon before it’s too late.
Our autumn conference last month had a steady underlying seam of tribalism about it. The most outward sign was the motion to stand a candidate in every seat unless local members agree to stand aside. There’s nothing intrinsically wrong about this motion; it’s what it says about the underlying mood that worries me – that we are the Lib Dems and we don’t need to do business with anyone else, thank you.
Leaving aside the similarity to the tone Brexiteers use, it denotes a disconnect between one of our core policies and the implications of it. And unless we recognise this disconnect, we risk pushing ourselves to extinction in a huff of indignation.
The Liberal Democrats – and the Liberal Party before it – have always stood for proportional representation. At times when voters have had no idea what else we stand for, they’ve known we want electoral reform. PR will inevitably mean hung parliaments. Hung parliaments will inevitably mean coalition governments. Coalition governments involve compromises in the interests of cooperation, but they create a more stable form of government where lurches to the extremes are far less likely.
Showing the ability to work with other parties is therefore not just an essential prerequisite of achieving PR, it’s an advertisement for it. So why are we so reluctant to embrace it? Why do we insist on preserving a disconnect between our longed-for voting reform and the obvious consequence of it?
The answers are easy at a superficial level but they don’t stand up to close analysis. “We were in coalition with the Conservatives and got burned.” “Many of us don’t see Labour as progressive.” “The Greens are economically too left-wing.” “How can we cooperate with the SNP and Plaid Cymru if we believe in a federal UK?” All valid (up to a point), but why are we forever focusing on our differences and not on where we have common ground? That is especially valid for Labour, Greens, SNP and Plaid, as we have the common interest of getting rid of this awful government.
Worse still, Lib Dems are running many councils thanks to a cooperative alliance with other parties, often the Greens and Labour. We boast that we run 26 councils as confirmation that we are doing good work in the community, yet many of these wouldn’t be possible without some form of support from another party. A tribalist approach means we’re arguing against what many of us are doing successfully locally!
Many tribalists in our party will take comfort from the defeat of the pro-PR motion at Labour’s conference, but that would be counterproductive. Labour’s members are well ahead of their leadership. The leadership is worried about Labour being panned as losers by the right-wing press if it embraces electoral reform, but without electoral reform Labour will forever be losers. Eventually Labour will see that and bite the PR bullet.
I am not trying to dilute liberalism, in fact cooperation with others will force us to really define what we mean by it. We need to assert why a liberal party is necessary in a modern-day political landscape, be proud of what we stand for, and then highlight the areas of overlap with others, so we cooperate from a position of strength.
We spent years trying to get away from two-party politics and around 2010 we seemed to be winning. Now we face the prospect that Britain’s sole liberal party could put itself out of existence because we’re unwilling to work strategically with other parties in the run-up to the next general election (even if ‘working with’ has still to be defined and may be very low-level). To lose the Liberal Democrats would be a tragedy in the journalistic sense, but it will be a tragedy in the literary sense if we don’t come to our senses now and realise that some form of cooperation with others is essential, both until we get rid of the ghastly first-past-the-post voting system, and after.
* Chris Bowers, a former director of the Environmental Transport Association and communications consultant to the European NGO umbrella Transport & Environment, oversaw the development and writing of the transport chapter of the 2019 review of the Liberal Democrats’ climate change policy. He is standing as a target seat candidate in the East Sussex County Council elections.
For all the talk of the need to get a progressive alliance to help oust the Tories, the reality in Scotland is that the Liberal Democrats are involved in 5 council administrations with the Tories, only 1 administration with Labour, and no administrations with the SNP. while I would like to believe that the Liberal Democrats would choose to work with Labour and the SNP rather than back the Tories if ever a future opportunity were to present itself, I fear that a repeat of the disaster of 2010 is more likely.
Chris Bowers is correct in his analysis .You cannot be pro-PR without supporting a multi-party democratic state . Which whilst you may encourage the electors to vote for your particular brand of politics in the ballot box it will lead to governance by coalition and those coalitions , compacts or arrangements will require all those who aspire to leadership of the country or council to agree a balanced budget acceptable by the majority of the members be it a council , authority or parliament ,At the end of the day the electors by the choices they make define the shape and direction of that governance . Unlike FPTP it is not an elected dictatorship of the minority but more accurately the wider population of voters . So lets get back to the direction and course Roy Jenkins and David Steel set us upon ,be proud we represent a very different form of politics not based on narrow tribalism but inclusive and outward looking for our country that embraces PR and co-operation in civic and political life .
@Brad Barrows
No disrespect, Brad; but I’m not that bothered about Scotland (sorry, also, to David Raw as well). Under PR, if they play their cards right, the Lib Dems can clearly profit from the niche they have carved for themselves.
No, it’s the party’s future in England and Wales that concerns me. Let me explain one more time. In the breakdown of party sympathies, roughly 40% of voters would identify as ‘Conservative’ – with a large or small ‘c’ or even none at all. That leaves around 60% who are not conservative but are split between several parties, of which the Lib Dems can probably count on about 10% in a good year. Labour, or whatever it decides to call itself, accounts for about 25%, with the rest floating around, veering from left to right.
Some diehards still reckon that the Lib Dems could replace Labour in the same way as Labour gradually replaced the old Liberal Party in the two decades before WW2. Mind you, at the moment, we appear to be returning to the kind of two party politics I can just remember from the 1950s and 1960s.
As I have written several times, nothing will change until the Labour Party accepts that it cannot do it on its own. As Chris Bowers says, only by being willing to work with other parties, will the Lib Dems gain a place in the sun. The first condition of any deal with any other party has got to be a cast iron promise, if successful at the ballot box, to introduce a form of PR, if necessary, initially at least without a referendum. To be honest, at the moment, beggars can’t really be choosers.
We should also be upfront in supporting tactical voting where appropriate. That is the future, so long as FPTP is there. It would hugely benefit us in constituencies in the so-called Orange Halo. It was because potential Lib Dem voters supported Labour in Putney that the Tories lost the seat. We must also have benefited from potential Labour or Green voters switching to us in places like Twickenham, St Albans, etc. Next time round Wimbledon, Esher and Walton, Cambridgeshire….