The disconnect that many Lib Dems cannot see – or refuse to see

The word ‘tragedy’ is used in the literary world in a very specific sense: to denote a situation in which people can’t see what’s going on around them and how it’s destined to end in tears. I cannot help feeling we Liberal Democrats are in the middle of a tragedy we need to stop very soon before it’s too late.

Our autumn conference last month had a steady underlying seam of tribalism about it. The most outward sign was the motion to stand a candidate in every seat unless local members agree to stand aside. There’s nothing intrinsically wrong about this motion; it’s what it says about the underlying mood that worries me – that we are the Lib Dems and we don’t need to do business with anyone else, thank you.

Leaving aside the similarity to the tone Brexiteers use, it denotes a disconnect between one of our core policies and the implications of it. And unless we recognise this disconnect, we risk pushing ourselves to extinction in a huff of indignation.

The Liberal Democrats – and the Liberal Party before it – have always stood for proportional representation. At times when voters have had no idea what else we stand for, they’ve known we want electoral reform. PR will inevitably mean hung parliaments. Hung parliaments will inevitably mean coalition governments. Coalition governments involve compromises in the interests of cooperation, but they create a more stable form of government where lurches to the extremes are far less likely.

Showing the ability to work with other parties is therefore not just an essential prerequisite of achieving PR, it’s an advertisement for it. So why are we so reluctant to embrace it? Why do we insist on preserving a disconnect between our longed-for voting reform and the obvious consequence of it?

The answers are easy at a superficial level but they don’t stand up to close analysis. “We were in coalition with the Conservatives and got burned.” “Many of us don’t see Labour as progressive.” “The Greens are economically too left-wing.” “How can we cooperate with the SNP and Plaid Cymru if we believe in a federal UK?” All valid (up to a point), but why are we forever focusing on our differences and not on where we have common ground? That is especially valid for Labour, Greens, SNP and Plaid, as we have the common interest of getting rid of this awful government.

Worse still, Lib Dems are running many councils thanks to a cooperative alliance with other parties, often the Greens and Labour. We boast that we run 26 councils as confirmation that we are doing good work in the community, yet many of these wouldn’t be possible without some form of support from another party. A tribalist approach means we’re arguing against what many of us are doing successfully locally!

Many tribalists in our party will take comfort from the defeat of the pro-PR motion at Labour’s conference, but that would be counterproductive. Labour’s members are well ahead of their leadership. The leadership is worried about Labour being panned as losers by the right-wing press if it embraces electoral reform, but without electoral reform Labour will forever be losers. Eventually Labour will see that and bite the PR bullet.

I am not trying to dilute liberalism, in fact cooperation with others will force us to really define what we mean by it. We need to assert why a liberal party is necessary in a modern-day political landscape, be proud of what we stand for, and then highlight the areas of overlap with others, so we cooperate from a position of strength.

We spent years trying to get away from two-party politics and around 2010 we seemed to be winning. Now we face the prospect that Britain’s sole liberal party could put itself out of existence because we’re unwilling to work strategically with other parties in the run-up to the next general election (even if ‘working with’ has still to be defined and may be very low-level). To lose the Liberal Democrats would be a tragedy in the journalistic sense, but it will be a tragedy in the literary sense if we don’t come to our senses now and realise that some form of cooperation with others is essential, both until we get rid of the ghastly first-past-the-post voting system, and after.

* Chris Bowers, a former director of the Environmental Transport Association and communications consultant to the European NGO umbrella Transport & Environment, oversaw the development and writing of the transport chapter of the 2019 review of the Liberal Democrats’ climate change policy. He is standing as a target seat candidate in the East Sussex County Council elections.