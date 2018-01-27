Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Vince on Lib Dems’ proud record on LGBT rights

By | Sat 27th January 2018 - 1:00 pm

The LGBT+ Lib Dems are holding their Winter Strategy Conference today in London.

Vince sent them a message of support in which he outlined the party’s proud record of supporting LGBT rights from opposing Section 28, supporting the equalising of the age of consent right through to achieving same sex marriage and, currently, support for changes to the Gender Recognition Act. He specifically mentioned the climate of transphobia at the moment.

The nice people who made the video have kindly said that we can show it too so, enjoy:

Earlier this week, I wrote about how well transgender and feminist organisations work together in Scotland.

We need to do our bit to spread that same spirit of respect and dignity.

And I wrote a few weeks ago about how wonderful LGBT+ Lib Dems’ Winter magazine was.  You can join them here.

 

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

