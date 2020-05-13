Tom Sutton

We do know the answers: How we find our feet for 2024

By | Wed 13th May 2020 - 3:00 pm

It can almost be universally agreed that 2019 (until the end) was ‘the year’ to be a Liberal Democrat. We saw a Local Election renaissance and won seats hand over fist (sadly not mine in Lancaster), we walked the Euro Elections with a 1500% increase in seats and won over defectors galore. But by December, we lost our leader, many of our MPs and missed most of our target seats. I think we have to be frank about the state of British Liberalism; however, I believe solace can be found in our prior success and our ability as a Party to reflect on failure and adapt.

The party to many seems to be rather gutless in the current climate and many ways, that is understandable. We’re facing a global viral pandemic; COVID-19 has halted every facet of society. Moreover, it has to be respected that Ed Davey and Mark Pack must find themselves in an awkward position. As interim leaders, they have to serve a role of continuity until a new face can take over. I have every confidence in the party leadership to keep the party functioning in the present, especially with our elected representatives playing a pivotal role in their communities fighting the virus. But going forward, I fear licking the wounds dealt by the December election could be a path to terminal decline. For a new leader, I think we should also call it a new start.

In terms of how we electorally salvage our party, I believe we already know the correct answers. Firstly, I think it was naïve and reductionist to attribute our 2019 Local Election success to Brexit. Many wins were four years in the making; Local Parties turned 2015 misery into 2019 success with dedicated community activists. Community Politics has sent Liberals to Westminster before and can easily do so again. Secondly, we need to rediscover our radical roots and a concrete position. In 2005, a strong centre-left, liberal platform afforded us our best showing in Westminster with 62 seats. It seems promising to be seeing pledges on UBI and public services from Layla Moran, but whoever takes over must recognise this to progress.

Practically speaking, we have to be realistic of the situation, we can presume a greater equilibrium in the Lab-Con dynamic as Starmer cements his position throughout the Parliament. We must accept the lack of electoral reform in this Parliament. Non-Aggression is the only solution; coalition building can wait but attacks on Corbyn only consolidated a message of chaos in opposition. A focus on opposition should allow Labour and ourselves to focus in our respective strongholds. In the next Parliament, we can push for reform from government or opposition in hopefully more substantial numbers.

* Tom Sutton joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016 as a 16 year old. Tom is a former Co-President of Lancaster University Liberal Democrats, a former Co-Chair of Wirral Young Liberals and 2019 Candidate for University and Scotforth Rural - Lancaster City Council

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • John Smith 13th May '20 - 4:02pm

    This article conveniently ignores our performance in 2010, which was of course our best ever in terms of vote share, which was achieved with a manifesto anchored in the centre ground.

    In truth, the ideology of our manifesto matters very little. Nick did well because he was charismatic and was able to communicate to ordinary voters. We also had policies that were relevant to normal people, such as the personal allowance increase.

    I also wish people would give it a rest with the constant calls for UBI as a panacea with no indication at all as to how it would be funded- it’s getting like bingo on here and seems to be mentioned in every post.

    In reality, UBI would result in most people being worse off after you’ve trebled income tax to fund it.

  • Peter Martin 13th May '20 - 4:21pm

    “we walked the Euro Elections ….” ??

    Maybe you should have run? As far as I remember you finished second.

  • Peter 13th May '20 - 4:23pm

    I enjoyed the first paragraph which had a science fiction feel to it. 2019 was a great year and if you run time backwards it ended on a high note.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDarren Martin 13th May - 4:27pm
    @Frank West I think you’re right about that and the Swiss non-profit actually suggested they could replace all/much of other forms of taxation with the...
  • User AvatarPeter 13th May - 4:23pm
    I enjoyed the first paragraph which had a science fiction feel to it. 2019 was a great year and if you run time backwards it...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 13th May - 4:21pm
    "we walked the Euro Elections ...." ?? Maybe you should have run? As far as I remember you finished second.
  • User AvatarJohn Smith 13th May - 4:02pm
    This article conveniently ignores our performance in 2010, which was of course our best ever in terms of vote share, which was achieved with a...
  • User AvatarRobin Bennett 13th May - 4:01pm
    Was the quality of the advice on which Boris Johnson claims to have been relying the real problem?
  • User AvatarRobin Bennett 13th May - 3:59pm
    If decisions were made against Sage advice, was the stage never reached where at least one of the "scientists" would resign in protest? It's a...