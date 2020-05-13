We do know the answers: How we find our feet for 2024

It can almost be universally agreed that 2019 (until the end) was ‘the year’ to be a Liberal Democrat. We saw a Local Election renaissance and won seats hand over fist (sadly not mine in Lancaster), we walked the Euro Elections with a 1500% increase in seats and won over defectors galore. But by December, we lost our leader, many of our MPs and missed most of our target seats. I think we have to be frank about the state of British Liberalism; however, I believe solace can be found in our prior success and our ability as a Party to reflect on failure and adapt.

The party to many seems to be rather gutless in the current climate and many ways, that is understandable. We’re facing a global viral pandemic; COVID-19 has halted every facet of society. Moreover, it has to be respected that Ed Davey and Mark Pack must find themselves in an awkward position. As interim leaders, they have to serve a role of continuity until a new face can take over. I have every confidence in the party leadership to keep the party functioning in the present, especially with our elected representatives playing a pivotal role in their communities fighting the virus. But going forward, I fear licking the wounds dealt by the December election could be a path to terminal decline. For a new leader, I think we should also call it a new start.

In terms of how we electorally salvage our party, I believe we already know the correct answers. Firstly, I think it was naïve and reductionist to attribute our 2019 Local Election success to Brexit. Many wins were four years in the making; Local Parties turned 2015 misery into 2019 success with dedicated community activists. Community Politics has sent Liberals to Westminster before and can easily do so again. Secondly, we need to rediscover our radical roots and a concrete position. In 2005, a strong centre-left, liberal platform afforded us our best showing in Westminster with 62 seats. It seems promising to be seeing pledges on UBI and public services from Layla Moran, but whoever takes over must recognise this to progress.

Practically speaking, we have to be realistic of the situation, we can presume a greater equilibrium in the Lab-Con dynamic as Starmer cements his position throughout the Parliament. We must accept the lack of electoral reform in this Parliament. Non-Aggression is the only solution; coalition building can wait but attacks on Corbyn only consolidated a message of chaos in opposition. A focus on opposition should allow Labour and ourselves to focus in our respective strongholds. In the next Parliament, we can push for reform from government or opposition in hopefully more substantial numbers.

* Tom Sutton joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016 as a 16 year old. Tom is a former Co-President of Lancaster University Liberal Democrats, a former Co-Chair of Wirral Young Liberals and 2019 Candidate for University and Scotforth Rural - Lancaster City Council