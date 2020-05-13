We must learn to live with Covid-19

Covid-19 is a nasty disease, causing people to be seriously ill, even killing them.

I work for an Acute NHS Trust. Although my work isn’t clinical, I know just how dangerous caring for COVID patients can be, not only for our clinical staff but those who support them in the “COVID” areas but also those in care homes and elsewhere.

To stop its spread, the Government has imposed restrictions on the like of which we have never seen in this country and, for the most part, people have accepted them because they know that these restrictions will save lives.

Many are using the coincidence of the 75th anniversary of the VE day to draw an analogy between dealing with Covid-19 and the WWII, asking for sacrifices, talking about winning the fight against “the enemy”, saying that those who break the restrictions are “fighting for the enemy”.

However, this analogy is not just wrong; it is stopping us realising that Covid-19, not an “enemy” that can be defeated, Like other deadly viruses, we need to learn how to live with it, not “defeat” it, because this virus will be with us for a long time.

Until an effective vaccine has been developed and rolled out across the world, it will be there, we may have periods when it is under control, but there will also be periods where it gains tractions and starts to take off again.

Even when we have a vaccine and we have eradicated it in the UK completely, it will still be around in countries that do not have our capacity for testing and vaccinating. It took nearly 200 years from the first smallpox vaccinations by Edward Jenner until smallpox was eradicated, 70 years on from the development of the Polio vaccination and there are still some cases in parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

For now, we are still in the first phase on Covid-19, it has come out of the blue and, rightly, people are scared of it so are willing to accept draconian (justified but still draconian) restrictions on normal lives. However, we cannot carry on like this indefinitely. We cannot spend the next 12 months (or longer) waiting for a vaccine to be developed and made available for all, under these restrictions. People need to earn a living; the country needs to have a working economy to generate taxation to pay for services; we all need social lives outside our immediate family.

The reality is we need to learn to adapt to the new norm, how to live, work and play where COVID remains a danger.

This is not an attempt to justify the efforts by the Johnson Government to relax the Lockdown published in the last few days, far from it. These plans have not been thought through carefully and seem to be predicated on the idea we can still defeat Covid-19.

It is a call for a proper debate on the way forward, how we can change the restrictions to both stop Covid-19 from spreading out of control but also allowing people to live a life not dominated by fear of it. This debate must be led by science, yes, but taking into account also the effects of Lockdown, realising that we cannot hide from this disease until there is a vaccine.

* Leon Duveen is a Liberal Democrat activist in Worksop, Nottinghamshire