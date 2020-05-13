Adrian May

Time for a Corporate Responsibility Levy?

Wed 13th May 2020

We are witnessing a long-term trend for wealth to be within the control of super-rich individuals and large corporations.

I remember when the Liberal Democrat manifesto was an extra 1% on Income Tax, earmarked for education. It then now 1% on Income Tax, earmarked for the NHS. The problem with such a policy is that it requires the voter to behave in an altruistic way. It may make sense, it may be socially responsible, it can be espoused in a self-righteous way, but when a swing voter steps into the booth to put an X in the box, many factors can influence that last-minute decision.

“Do I really want to pay more tax?”

“Do I have faith in politicians that this money that I’ll be losing will make any difference?”

“It’s 1% today, what’ll it be next time?”

“Despite what I might’ve said down the pub, no-one will ever know which box I’ve ticked.”

Of course many people will vote tribally, being dyed-in-the-wool for one particular party, regardless of its record or the personal characteristics of the candidate. Yet we know that over time there are trends, different electoral outcomes, different governments. So the swing voter matters.

I would argue that putting this extra moral dilemma onto the swing voter is counterproductive to our electoral hopes. You don’t ask turkeys to vote for Christmas.

Our manifesto pledge on the British Business Tax, replacing Corporation Tax, was a good idea. It also addressed the problems of tax havens, and tax avoidance. As a result of COVID-19, the public focus is on the NHS – how critical it is to us, along with social care, and how the charity sector – supporting some of our most vulnerable people – has financially collapsed during this crisis.

How about we take the British Business Tax further? Let’s dump the moral dilemma of asking hardworking families to forgo more of their income for the common good. Many have been stretched to breaking-point already, turning to foodbanks as their income shrinks or vanishes altogether.

I propose a 2% Corporate Responsibility Levy on the British Business Tax – which the enterprise can choose how to allocate amongst qualifying UK-registered Care Homes, Charities and the NHS. All enterprises would be required as part of their Annual Statements to provide a Corporate Responsibility Statement, describing their choices and the effects those funds have had. This would also serve to boost the profile of many British companies in the public eye, and raise greater respect for their endeavours and profitability. Employees would know that, no matter where they work, when they go to work each day their efforts would for the common good. Before profits are divided among shareholders as dividends, this 2% would be guaranteed to the social causes that we – and the public – care so much about.

* Adrian May is a member in Edinburgh

