“We must be the great arsenal of democracy.

For us this is an emergency as serious as war itself.”

US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) 29th December 1940

When FDR broadcast those words to his countrymen, the UK was experiencing the height of the Blitz. The Luftwaffe had changed its strategy and was starting to target industrial cities around the UK. My home city of Bristol was yet to experience its worst bout of bombing in less than a week from when FDR gave his speech. In the days and months to come many UK cities experienced scenes that have now become all too familiar in Ukraine.

In an end of year interview with the Economist, General Valery Zaluzhny, head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was forthright. As it stands now Ukraine can stand its ground. However, he warned that without an especially large infusion of munitions Ukraine will not be able to repeat the extraordinary success of their August Southern Counter Offensive. He admitted that he feared that this munitions supply is beyond the current capacity of Western allies to supply.

FDR gave the above speech to the American people to explain why it was important that American industry worked to bolster the Allies, even when at that time the US was not an official Allied Power. He argued that the price of inaction would be too high for all free nations.

I believe that the West has now reached its own ‘Arsenal of Democracy’ moment with Ukraine. Very simply, Ukraine has to be supplied with the munitions it needs to use in order to free its territory from Russian Fascism.

Meeting this challenge will not be easy. But we can at least try to set an example for our fellow European nations. Efforts have to be redoubled in Europe. Not in the least because the generous military support the US has given Ukraine is under threat from a Republican controlled House of Representatives.

I would suggest that our government considers proposing a summit to convene all countries that have given military aid to Ukraine. This summit should be concise in its purpose and only be allowed to be formally closed when a definite plan of forward action is agreed upon. Sadly, attendees genuinely interested in the cause of Ukraine may need to be warry of potential filibuster tactics deployed by Hungary.

We should challenge our government to meet their rhetorical commitment to Ukraine with action. Out of the box solutions should not be discounted such as Guest Worker programmes to help counter labour shortages in munitions production. But efforts on a government scale need to go much further, including coming up with an industrial strategy to help meet the huge challenge.

Vladimir Putin is betting that a long war will wear down the West’s resolve. The West in turn need to make clear that it’s response to Russian aggression will always be evolutionary and enduring.

* Zachary Barker is a the Chair of the Bristol Liberal Democrat Council Group.