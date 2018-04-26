We need to ban upskirting

Lib Dem members yesterday would have received an email from our Bath MP Wera Hobhouse asking for support in her campaign to get upskirting banned.

If you want to sign the petition, the link is here.

What is upskirting? The OED defines it as “the action or practice of surreptitiously taking photos or videos at an angle so as to see up a woman’s skirt or dress.”

It is sickening and appalling that people even think they have the right to do this!

Wera is calling for upskirting to be made a criminal offence – it already is in Scotland, but not in England and Wales. She submitted a Private Members Bill last month, and is lobbying other MPs to join her in making this shocking practice a crime.

Wera’s advocacy is working. Yesterday it was reported that the Justice Secretary David Gauke is

reviewing the current law to “make sure it is fit for purpose”.

Wera will meet with Victoria Atkins MP, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability, on May 9th to take this forward. The call is for upskirting to be made a specific criminal offence.

The first reading of Wera Hobhouse’s Voyeurism Offences Bill 2017-2019 was on 6th March 2018. The Bill is due to have its second reading of 11th May 2018.

Commenting on the Justice Secretary’s plan to review the law, Wera Hobhouse MP said:

It is great to see that the government are taking this seriously. Upskirting is a horrific crime and it is shameful that it is not already an offence in England and Wales. Changing the law would see a focus on the victims and the crime committed against them. It would also mean that finally the true scale of this issue can be brought to light. Upskirting causes serious emotional distress and it is essential that victims are given adequate support and recourse. I will continue to fight for upskirting to be made what it should be: a criminal offence.

* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.