We need to be providing more truly affordable homes and infrastructure, not lining developers’ pockets

Cast your mind back to last July. Remember the pledge from Keir Starmer to be a “government of service”?

Many people in July 2024 were hoping for more from the Labour government after the nightmare years of Conservative administrations failing to provide enough truly affordable homes and allowing developers to cut corners when it came to paying for the infrastructure needed to support new housing.

Well, if the recent leaked memo becomes national policy this government could be shaping up to be even worse than the Tories!

A Labour government memo is looking at slashing developers’ affordable housing and infrastructure contributions.

As I and my fellow Lib Dem members of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee argue in the letter published by The Guardian today, “It’s a slap in the face for people who are crying out for homes they can afford to live in”.

It would fail to be the “government of service” promised in last year’s optimistic pledge by the Prime Minister – unless of course you regard lining developers’ pockets as a service.

You can read our letter in full here.

* Cllr Carl Cashman is the Leader of the Opposition on Liverpool City Council and is lead LGA Lib Dem Group member on the organisation’s Inclusive Growth Committee.