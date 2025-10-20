Carl Cashman

We need to be providing more truly affordable homes and infrastructure, not lining developers’ pockets

By | Mon 20th October 2025 - 3:35 pm

Cast your mind back to last July. Remember the pledge from Keir Starmer to be a “government of service”?

Many people in July 2024 were hoping for more from the Labour government after the nightmare years of Conservative administrations failing to provide enough truly affordable homes and allowing developers to cut corners when it came to paying for the infrastructure needed to support new housing.

Well, if the recent leaked memo becomes national policy this government could be shaping up to be even worse than the Tories!

A Labour government memo is looking at slashing developers’ affordable housing and infrastructure contributions.

As I and my fellow Lib Dem members of the LGA’s Inclusive Growth Committee argue in the letter published by The Guardian today, “It’s a slap in the face for people who are crying out for homes they can afford to live in”.

It would fail to be the “government of service” promised in last year’s optimistic pledge by the Prime Minister – unless of course you regard lining developers’ pockets as a service.

You can read our letter in full here.

* Cllr Carl Cashman is the Leader of the Opposition on Liverpool City Council and is lead LGA Lib Dem Group member on the organisation’s Inclusive Growth Committee.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Geoff Reid 20th Oct '25 - 5:30pm

    The number of Labour Councils who have settled for cosy relationships with developers over recent years should have alerted us to what we might have expected from a Labour government.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • Nonconformistradical
    @Peter Davies I don't need - or want - a digital Id which gives access to all the government services. Once the bad guys know one's digital id (through theft o...
  • Cassie
    @Jean Your casino analogy doesn’t work. Because if your friend walked away £10k down, that would be an end to it. The casino would indeed let them ‘carry o...
  • Peter Davies
    If the digital ID is to be used for its propper purpose (fast and secure access to government digital services) then having it only available on digital devices...
  • Nom de Plume
    @Noncomformistradical The government is trying to skip a step by introducing digital IDs before introducing digital ID cards. I can understand that some woul...
  • theakes
    Remember many Americans thought, including the then London Ambassador, that the UK would only last a fortnight in July 1940, that Moscow would fall in the Autum...