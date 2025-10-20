Mathew on Monday: True patriotism means standing up for people, not waving flags!

It seems that, these days, there’s somewhat of an arms race – some might even call it a race to the bottom – over who can appear the most ‘patriotic.’

Politicians of every stripe (including, yes, some of our own… think Tim Farron at the recent Conference rally) are falling over themselves to wrap their speeches – and sometimes even themselves – in the Union Jack. There’s talk of “our great nation,” of “British pride,” and endless declarations and protestations of love for “this country of ours.”, of “British value,” which according to some MPs seems to amount to little more than a fried breakfast and a pint (really? Is that it?).

But to me none of that isn’t what patriotism really means, what it’s really about.

For me patriotism isn’t to do with flags or slogans or photo ops in front of flags or camera shots of the white cliffs of Dover (think Labour MP Mike Tapp). It isn’t about silencing critics or painting anyone who questions those in power as “un-British. And it certainly isn’t about using the flag as a weapon with which to rhetorically attack minorities or as a shield to deflect from the injustices and inequalities that continue to scar our society and communities.

Real patriotism – at least as I see it – is about caring enough to want our country to be better. It’s about looking after those who’ve been left behind, about ensuring the most vulnerable our protected, minorities are respected, and no one is made to feel unwelcome or like a second class citizen because of their background, their religion, who they are, or who they love.

For me true patriotism is found in the work of carers who look after our loved ones with compassion and dignity, despite often very low wages or, indeed, in terms of family careers, as volunteers. It’s about the teachers who go above and beyond the call of duty to give every child a fair start in life, despite feeling overwhelmed, over-worked and under-appreciated.

It’s the volunteers at food banks who refuse to let their neighbours go hungry, whilst pleading with those in power to level up our economy so food banks are no longer needed, and the LGBT+ campaigners who fight for Trans rights despite overwhelming hostility in both the new and traditional media.

That is the Britain I’m proud of, one that is generous, open, and fair minded. That doesn’t just tolerate difference but celebrates it because it knows that diversity is our greatest strength. The UK that believes in justice, equality, and community.

When politicians use patriotism as a weapon-to divide, to distract, to draw lines between who they perceive as ‘real Brits’ and those they don’t, they betray the very values they claim to defend.

Our nation’s strength – just like that of Leicester, the city of my birth – has always come from its diversity, its decency, and its determination to do what’s right even when, in fact particularly when, it’s hard.

As Liberals and Social Democrats we should say loudly and proudly: loving your country doesn’t mean ignoring its flaws. In fact, quite the opposite – it means acknowledging them and working hard to put them right.

So, let’s reclaim patriotism from those who use it to shut others down. Let’s redefine it as the quiet, stubborn belief that we can build a fairer, kinder, more equal and more liberal Britain.

Because, to me at least, that is what being patriotic really looks like.

In praise of… Tom Gordon MP!

In an age where too many politicians choose the path of least resistance, it takes real courage to stand up for what’s right.

That’s why I want to pay tribute to Tom Gordon MP for his principled and compassionate stance on Trans rights. Some others in our parliamentary party could learn a lot from him.

Tom has been clear, calm and consistent in defending the simple but profoundly important truth that Trans and non-binary people deserve the same dignity, respect, and equality as everyone else. He hasn’t been swayed by the noise or the culture wars , instead he’s spoken with empathy and reason-reminding us that liberalism is, at its heart, about valuing every individual for who they are.

When others seek to decide, devalue, and dehumanise Tom has chosen solidarity. When others play politics with people’s lives, he has shown what it means to lead with conscience, compassion, and consideration.

Just this past week Tom wrote on social media,

The Council of Europe has warned that the UK government’s treatment of Trans people may breach human rights law. This must be a wake up call. We’ve seen an increase in hostility towards trans people in recent years. Everyone deserves dignity, safety, and respect-that includes trans people.

As Liberals we should never and we must never shy away from standing with minorities under attack or from challenging injustice wherever it appears. Tom Gordon embodies that principle – and in doing so, he reminds us of the best of our party and our values.

Muscular Liberalism!

Meanwhile, many congratulations to Carl Cashman, leader of the Lib Dems on Liverpool City Council, on winning his very well deserved Ally of the Year award at the Collaborative Network’s LGBT+ Flowers Awards. Carl has shown, time and again, what genuine allyship looks like – not just in words, but in action.

He’s stood up for equality, inclusion, and fairness, even when it’s not always the easy thing to do. His leadership reflects the very best of our party’s values: compassion, courage, and community.

Congratulations also to fellow Lib Dem John who won the Community Champion award at the same event.

Returning to Carl, I recently had the pleasure of sitting down with the man himself for a three-part interview for Lib Dem Voice.

We talked about his youth and early political awakening, his liberalism and what drives him, his vision for Liverpool’s future-and, yes, those now rather infamous shirtless gym pics that continue to cause quite a stir online! It’s a thoughtful, open, and often funny conversation with one of our party’s most engaging figures.

Carl’s energy, authenticity, and sense of purpose are a real credit to our movement.

He’s proof that you can lead with both heart and humour – and that’s certainly something worth celebrating!

* Mathew Hulbert is a former Councillor, is a regular commentator on TV and Radio, and is Co-Host of the Political Frenemies podcast.