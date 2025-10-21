What would Nelson say?

Today is Trafalgar Day – the 220th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar

When I attend meetings in the Council Chamber in Merton, it’s impossible to ignore the Borough’s most famous inhabitant: a huge picture of Admiral Lord Nelson looks down on the assembled Councillors.

Today is the 220th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar, which cemented Britain’s naval supremacy. I wonder what Nelson would make of the Royal Navy today, which cannot properly defend us. The core problem traces back to Tony Blair’s expeditionary foreign policy and its emphasis on distant wars. To support this, his government commissioned two large aircraft carriers designed for offshore bombardment and troop support.

In principle, that’s fine. Unfortunately, the focus on these two large ships means the Royal Navy cannot reliably carry out its most basic task: keeping our sea lanes open to receive vital supplies. 95% of our trade is carried by sea, including 66% of our gas supply. The risk isn’t just cargo ships being sunk; we also rely on pipelines from Norway, cross-channel power cables, and the huge web of critical undersea communications cables.

The two aircraft carriers can do very little to protect this vital shipping and undersea infrastructure. For that, we need the rest of the fleet: the remaining submarines (6), Destroyers (6), and Frigates (8). But many of these ships are either not operational or tied up protecting the carriers themselves. There is frequently only one submarine available (which would be with a carrier in wartime). Last year, only two of our six Destroyers—the Navy’s principal anti-aircraft defence—were available to fight, with the rest in refit. We also desperately need more minesweepers to keep our port approaches clear. (I’ve excluded the ballistic missile submarines, which we hope would play no role in conventional naval defence.)

We also need to look beyond conventional ships. Technology is moving fast. Ukraine, without a traditional navy, has had extraordinary success against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using missiles and sea-based drones.

We must ensure sufficient funding to develop these new weapons and the defences against our enemies using them.

How does this affect the Liberal Democrats? While we have been robust in supporting increased defence spending we have been almost silent on the state of the Royal Navy. I can find few references in Hansard, for example, of our spokespeople addressing this issue.

We need to urgently prioritise our naval forces. History is clear: closing our sea lanes is the closest we came to defeat in both World Wars. Liberal Democrats must be the Party that recognizes an island nation’s absolute need to protect its ocean lifelines.

The Government talks a good game, promising more ships and new weapons in the Strategic Defence Review. We must ensure this is delivered—and that the extra money is not diverted elsewhere.

As for Nelson, he would no doubt be astonished by the current Royal Navy. Yet I suspect he would still say : “A fleet of British ships at war are the best negotiators.”

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and represents Lib Dem Councillors on the Party’s Federal Board