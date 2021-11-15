Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 15 November 2021 – it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

Good morning, gentle readers, as the days get shorter and the nights that little bit gloomier. Certainly, they’re not short enough for the Conservatives, even as they are definitely gloomier.

I have to admit to wondering whether there was anything that the Government could do that would shake the British public out of its apparent lethargy. A botched Brexit? Apparently not. A shambolic management of the pandemic? Seemingly, no. But, as it turns out, they had found a “long fuse” means to undermine themselves – greed.

It does astonish me that some Conservative MPs are so wilfully negligent of conflict of interest issues – it is very “Government 101”, one of the first things you have impressed upon you when taking up a position even at Parish Council level. That’s why there are registers of interest. Unfortunately, the impression being given is that some of them really don’t care about the ethics of it all. And when the Daily Mail is outraged, you might think that it might trigger some sense of reflection…

Apparently, on this day in 1533, Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro entered Cuzco. It didn’t end well for the locals. And, in 1818, the Congress of Aix-le-Chapelle concluded. Representatives of Britain, Austria, France, Prussia and Russia had met to discuss and take common action following the end of the Napoleonic Wars. It seems that we don’t do that sort of thing any more unless there’s a photo opportunity in it for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. And, finally for those of you who play Civilization VI, on this day in 1889, Emperor Pedro II of Brazil was deposed in a military coup.

Curiously, although there’s a lot happening out there, you’re apparently all too busy doing it to write anything. C’est la vie, I guess. So, the day is a bit of a mystery but I’m sure we’ll cope…

