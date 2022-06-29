Ruth Bright

Welcome to Obs and Gynae

By | Wed 29th June 2022 - 9:41 am

The camera follows a man on a hospital trolley. He gurns at the audience and is wheeled away with his hand up to some unfortunate woman who is screaming.  “Welcome to the NHS” he opines to the audience. We all laugh. It’s the opening of the series “This is going to hurt”. About an obs and gynae ward. We all laugh. Women. Women down there. Women and their unmentionable bits. All intrinsically funny. Apparently.

Not so funny is that during the pandemic the waiting list for gynaecological procedures grew by 60%. During the pandemic many more women who suffer extreme bleeding during their periods or bleed all the time had to go in for emergency blood transfusions because major surgeries like hysterectomies were suspended.

This is not women waiting for something cosmetic or with a few aches and pains. This is about women who cannot work, cannot care for their children or in some cases for themselves they are in so much pain or bleeding so heavily.

The average diagnosis time in the UK for the excruciating condition of endometriosis is an appalling 8 years.

My local trust, for instance, knocks you off the gynae waiting list and sends you back to your GP after a year even if your symptoms are worsening! You then have to have more unnecessary intimate examinations to prove you should have been on the waiting list in the first place.

Of course there are pressures on every single part of the NHS.  However, a recent report from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists is adamant that gynae waiting lists are growing faster than other waiting lists and that gynae conditions are often labelled as “benign”. Babies don’t wait to be born so quite obviously the obstetric ward is ever open; gynae is often the first to close its doors when pressures become too much.

These pressures also result in more procedures being done in an outpatient setting without anaesthetic, apparently informed by some very odd ideas about women’s “high” pain thresholds. An astonishing number of procedures are offered “in clinic” without even local anaesthetic. The NHS for example routinely offers cervical polypectomy, hysteroscopy, coil fitting  and other procedures  without even local anaesthetic. I am barely exaggerating when I say a dentist would be drummed out of the profession for doing, without pain relief, to the gums what is routinely done by a doctor to the womb or cervix!

The most exquisite thing about Liberalism is that it is not about social class, economics or an end point. It is about  human dignity. Ongoing human dignity for all. Now. There is no dignity in living with the terror of a procedure done without anaesthetic, or in living with chronic unnecessary pain or tailoring your whole  life around the proximity of a toilet or a sanitary bin.

Obstetricians and gynaecologists say gynae conditions are not given the equal status they deserve. Let’s listen to them and consider the half a million women who are marking time waiting to function again as equal citizens with human dignity.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Paul Barker
    Just on the Polls - there's no sign of a shift for Labour or the Tories since the By-elections, not yet anyway. We have definitely risen though - by 0.7% taking...
  • David Raw
    “Name and Shame” isn’t enough, Ms Moran. It should be banned, made a criminal offence and carry severe financial penalties. If farmers were responsible fo...
  • Andy Boddington
    Well spotted. Corrected...
  • Chris Bertram
    Pedantry alert - editors, it's sewage, not sewerage. Sewage is the stuff transported by the sewerage system, and it's the former that is ending up in our river...
  • Martin
    Martin Gray: You are right to express caution, though we are yet to see what impact, if any the recent by-elections have had. It is the assumption that the ...