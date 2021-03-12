The Voice

Welsh Lib Dem Minister announces £30 million boost to Welsh-medium education

By | Fri 12th March 2021 - 8:48 am

Kirsty Williams the Welsh Liberal Democrat Education Minister yesterday announced an additional £30 million to develop new Welsh-medium education.

The capital investment aims to help reach the longstanding target of 1 Million Welsh speakers by 2050, by supporting young learners to become Welsh speakers by the time they leave school.

This announcement follows hot on the heels of the new Welsh Curriculum approved by Senedd members this week which will be introduced after an extensive consultation and is the first complete reform of the curriculum in a generation.

Kirsty Williams Welsh Liberal Democrat Education Minister, said:

“Providing first class schools for children in Welsh-medium education is a key driver for Cymraeg 2050. Attending a Welsh-medium school ensures children become at least bilingual.

“We also need to increase the number of learners in English-medium and bilingual schools who are learning Welsh successfully. I want to ensure more bilingual schools introduce a greater proportion of the new curriculum in Welsh, to give learners a strong linguistic foundation.

“The funding complements our fantastic 21st century Schools and Colleges programme, which has completed 170 new schools or college projects in its first phase, with 43 new projects in the pipeline.

“We are driving forward the delivery of capital projects to increase the percentage of learners in Welsh-medium education, helping achieve our long-term goal of a million Welsh-speakers by 2050.”

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Mary Reid Mary Reid 12th Mar '21 - 10:37am

    Growing up bilingual is a wonderful start to life. It opens a person’s eyes to the possibilities of other cultures and other ways of doing things (and not just in relation to the languages they speak). I am, sadly, not bilingual myself but several members of my family are and I can see the confidence it gives them.

    Learning a second language is almost as good, provided it starts early enough, although any language learning at any age is beneficial. I can clearly remember my first visit to France at the age of 14 on an exchange and the culture shock of finding another world where they did things differently.

    I learnt Welsh for a couple of years – what a fantastic culture and a beautiful language.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Kay
    I am not registered with a gp and cannot get registered, I have tried. I have mental health issues which makes it difficult. I have been email NHS England and ...
  • David Raw
    @ Katharine " the Liberals would have been swallowed up by Labour". A great many of them jumped before they were swallowed, Katharine, including our mutua...
  • William Wallace
    The most horrifying thing about re-reading what Grimond said about Britain's place in the world 0ver 65 years ago is that it still sounds relevant to the curren...
  • Alex Macfie
    And BTW we didn't have the balance of power in 2010. Labour + Lib Dem + Green + Celtic nationalists didn't make a working majority in Parliament....
  • Mary ReidMary Reid
    Growing up bilingual is a wonderful start to life. It opens a person's eyes to the possibilities of other cultures and other ways of doing things (and not just ...