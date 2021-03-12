Which will be the first place to ban climate-busting ads?

Well, there is still all to play for – Labour Bristol has failed to be the first local authority to take a stand on advertising high carbon products like polluting SUV cars.

They have agreed to ban fast food advertising on council-owned advertising sites, like bus shelters, but they failed to follow up on the rest. They say they would need to go out for consultation on it and they fear ‘consultation fatigue’.

Apparently, the people of Bristol feel strongly about their children being lured into eating badly – important as that is – but not about what SUVs are doing to the climate, the space around them (many are now bigger than conventional parking spaces) or the air we all breathe.

It may be that Norwich, another Labour-run city, will now be first, because they are also now set to debate a climate-busting advertising ban. But there is now a chance for a Lib Dem local authority to be the first in the UK to put a proper policy into practice, and to follow the example of Amsterdam.

So, yes, I admit it: I am now involved in the Badvertising campaign, so I should re-emphasise: we are not asking anyone to choose to drive one kind of car rather than another. All we want is a ban on advertising cars – or anything else, like long-haul flights – that are actually bringing climate change nearer.

The data from the USA suggests that SUVs are a particularly egregious example. Sold as safer, they are actually more likely to tip over in accidents because they have a higher centre of gravity. Keith Bradsher of the New York Times suggested that SUVs kill more than 3,000 people a year in the USA, thanks to this flipover phenomenon and extra pollution.

Hopes were raised that Bristol might go first in the UK have now been dashed – though, under the Lib Dems, they were the pioneering city campaigning for an end to cigarette advertising. But what has been Bristol’s loss will be somewhere else’s gain.

What powers over advertising do local authorities have?

Over advertising billboards and screens located on council-owned land.

Over planning consent for advertising infrastructure – like the energy-guzzling digital billboards – and some advertising content.

Via passenger transport executives, which have control of advertising policies, and which are accountable to local democratic bodies such as Mayor’s offices.

About 1,500 local authorities in 29 countries have now declared a climate emergency, including some Lib Dem ones. This campaign is in its earliest stages – your own council may be acting on it (please tell me!).

* David Boyle is a former Lib Dem parliamentary candidate and the author of Tickbox (Little, Brown). You can buy the book from Hive or Amazon.