Lib Dems challenge ministers on local government funding

By | Fri 12th March 2021 - 11:09 am

With local council elections less than eight weeks away in England, Lib Dems are getting the message out local government funding.

John Marriott, a former Liberal Democrat councillor in Lincolnshire, writes on the Guardian’s letter page:

“Local government funding has been… the victim of the totally inadequate council tax for decades, and an ever-reducing central grant…

“Local government still has the ability to deliver, but it needs urgent reform, so let’s start by replacing council tax with something more progressive and then complete the transformation of the first tier of local government in England into the unitary format.”

Lord Greaves also has a letter published in the today’s Guardian:

“High-profile, expensive services such as adult and children’s care, major highways, fire and police are vital, but it’s the local neighbourhood services that are most forgotten and which matter so much. These are often run by district councils – or town and parish councils – which are left out of government funding.”

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

