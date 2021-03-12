Observations of an Ex pat – Constitutional tiff

Who said what when and to whom in the British Royal Family is dominating world headlines? Bullying, racism, misogyny, mental health…. They are all urgent and material topics, and it is important that the Queen – and by extension – the Royal Family reflect the concerns of the society at whose apex they stand.

But there is a wider constitutional issue at stake. And it is complicated by the role of the monarchy; the obtuseness of the unwritten British constitution; the British class system; and the problems of investing a part of the constitution in a physical person.

The row between Harry and Meaghan in self-imposed exile in Los Angeles and the rest of the Royal Family in Britain threatens the institution of the monarchy which plays a much larger role in British, Commonwealth and world affairs than most people realise.

If people think this is an overstatement, then I suggest they cast their minds back to the days of Princess Diana – the divorce, death and funeral. Stock in the monarchy plummeted. There was serious discussion of the crown skipping a generation to prevent Prince Charles acceding to the throne. Republicanism hit a new high. It is rising again. It will rise with each succeeding new barrage from the Sussexes (or the Palace). Rest assured that there will be fresh volleys, the tabloid press will insure that.

One of my other hats is as a Cub Scout leader. In that capacity I have to drill past the young dreams of football glory to impress basic and more mundane values of duty and responsibility. Every week we recite the Cub Scout promise. Part of the second line of that promise is “to my duty to the Queen.”

I try to explain that this does not mean kowtowing to the person of Her Majesty. I tell my cubs that the Queen is the physical embodiment of British laws, history, values, tradition, culture and a strong sense of duty and service. The physical presence of the Queen is respecting because of what she represents.

Of course, human nature being what it is, it is difficult to separate the person from the institution and therein lies the rub. When the person is criticised, it reflects on the institution. The Queen is rarely directly criticised. She is seen a paragon of selflessness and opinion polls have consistently listed her as one of the most admired women in the world. But she is also the head of the family and their actions directly reflect on her and – by extension – the monarchy and Britain’s unwritten constitution and position in the world.

Charles’s affair with Camilla and divorce from a popular Diana; Prince Andrew’s relations with disgraced paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and now the flight of Harry and Meaghan to La La Land. It looks like a monarchy out of control, out of date and incapable of dealing with the pressures of 21st century life.

Of course, the increasingly intrusive role of the tabloid press and the 24/7 news cycle play a major role in exacerbating the problem. They are a too easy scapegoat. Newspapers are a business. They need to write stories that sell papers to attract advertisers to make money. A newspaper – or any media operation – that fails to make money becomes the tool of special interests if it is to keep publishing. That is not in the interests of a free press which is vital to the maintenance of a democratic society.

No, the problem lies with the readers. Newspaper editors are simply giving them the stories they want because those stories sell papers. And Harry and Meaghan will continue providing the stories that sell and damage the monarchy. So, if you want to see a major part of the problem, look in the mirror.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is LDV's foreign affairs editor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”