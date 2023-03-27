Welsh Liberal Democrat Conference – Calls for a New ‘Celtic Sea Powerhouse’

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for the creation of a “Celtic Sea Powerhouse” to serve as a new economic region for Wales harnessing green technology on the first day of their spring conference.

The policy comes on the back of the announcement of freeport status in Milford Haven and Port Talbot.

The policy calls for the cutting of red tape in Wales to establish floating offshore wind farms which can currently take up to 10 years for floating offshore wind to be given planning permission.

The Crown Estate Estimates the Celtic Sea has the economic potential to accommodate up to an additional 20GW of floating offshore wind capacity by 2045 with the potential to create some 10,000 jobs.

The motion also calls for Wales to boost renewables in South West Wales in order to attract data processing and tech companies noting that Ireland is Europe’s leading data storage and processing centre, but the industry is using 17% of the country’s power. In order to reduce demand Ireland will no longer supply electricity to new server farms. The Welsh Liberal Democrats have argued that an abundance of cheap renewable power would allow Wales to attract some of these businesses to Wales.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats also reiterated their calls for the Crown Estate to be devolved to Wales to ensure the profit from offshore wind energy lease agreements (currently worth an estimated £1 billion) stays in Wales.

Commenting Pembrokeshire County Councillor Alistair Cameron, who proposed the policy stated: