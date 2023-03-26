Tom Arms’ World Review

UK

The appearance of ex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the House of Commons Privileges Committee has echoes of the fate of Charles the First and James the Second.

Each of the above cases helped to establish the supremacy of parliament over the monarchy, or the executive.

The modern-day British Prime Minister straddles both institutions. They must be a member of parliament and command the support of a majority of the House of Commons. But at the same time they are officially appointed by the monarch to represent them in parliament. They are accountable to both institutions, but as the 1689 Bill of Rights makes clear, more accountable to parliament which is “supreme.”

But if parliament is expected to do its job properly, it must be able to rely on the information that is provided by the executive branch (i.e. government ministers, including the prime minister). For that reason it is vital that ministers – especially the prime minister – do not intentionally or recklessly mislead or lie to the House of Commons or House of Lords.

To do so, completely undermines the principle of the supremacy of parliament and rocks the foundations of the British constitution. That is why Boris Johnson is in deep political hot water. It is not that he broke Covid rules. It is that he appears to have lied to parliament about it.

Charles I lost his head for challenging the supremacy of parliament and James II was forced to abdicate and fled to France. Boris Johnson is unlikely to suffer either fate. The worst that could happen to him is be suspended from parliament which is the 21st century equivalent of decapitation.

Such a move could easily split the Conservative Party. Boris has a strong personal following and Conservatives and despite the current ascendancy of the extreme right, they are divided between anti-European libertarian ideologues and one-nation tax-cutting businessmen.

France

State visits are a big deal. They require months, sometimes years, of careful protocol-driven planning. That is why the last minute cancellation of a state visit is an even bigger deal.

Next week King Charles III was scheduled to make his first ever state visit. It was to be to France to restore the Entente Cordiale to its pre-Brexit cordiality. On Friday it was announced that the visit had been postponed

For a change, the dramatic shift in protocol had nothing to do with Britain’s post-Brexit positions on Northern Ireland, fishing, immigration, Australian submarines or a thousand other potential Anglo-French flashpoints. It had everything to do with violent demonstrations sweeping across France in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron’s decreed legislation to increase the French retirement age from 62 to 64.

The result of the presidential decree has been a wave of violence and strikes across France. Rubbish is piling up in the streets of Paris. The entrance to Bordeaux Town Hall was set alight. 903 fires were started in the capital on Thursday, 400 people were arrested and police used tear gas against the demonstrators.

To push through his legislation, President Macron used clause 49:3 of the constitution which allows the president to enact legislation but suffer a vote of no confidence in his government. The government survived the vote by just 11 votes.

Macron says he is prepared to be unpopularity in the cause of doing what he believes is right for the long-term economic interest of France. Unpopular describes him to a tee at the moment. He is also the catalyst which has united French far-right and far-left and provided fuel to keep the political fires burning.

For his part, King Charles was expected to travel by royal train from Paris to Berlin for the second state visit of his reign. It now looks as the German capital will be the destination for his first state visit.

Russia and China

Russia is now the clear junior partner in the Sino-Russian relationship. However, at a personal level, it may well be that Xi Jinping needs Vladimir Putin more than the other way around, or at the very least, the two leaders need each other.

The communique that followed Xi’s visit to Moscow included some interesting points. For a start, there was no reference to the much touted Sino-Russian “limitless partnership” that was announced three weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This was clearly a blow for Putin.

Neither was there any mention of Chinese weapons. Another blow, but not an unexpected one.

The communique did, however, have a lot of positive things to say about China’s proposed peace deal for Ukraine. Special emphasis was placed on recognition of “national sovereignty,” which is distinctly different from “territorial integrity” and is designed to satisfy Chinese designs on Taiwan as well as Russian plans for Ukraine.

Both Xi and Putin are dictators. For that reason the personal relationship is more important than it would be between the leaders of democratic countries. In the case of XI, he is relying on Putin to maintain the Beijing-Moscow axis. The problem is that the longer the Ukraine war drags on, the less secure Putin’s position within the Kremlin.

There is no clear successor to the current Russian leader, but all the likely candidates appear to be more steeped in history and ultra-nationalist then Putin. They remember the two centuries when Russia was under the Asian yoke and the recent Sino-Soviet split. For these reasons many are just as wary of China as they are of America. The Beijing-Moscow axis is no more a certainty then the Berlin-Moscow alliance of World War Two.

Doctors

The Western world is facing an acute medical emergency. No, not another pandemic, although there is no room for complacency on that score.

The latest emergency is a shortage of medical staff from Peoria to Uppsala. In America there are said to be 139,000 unfilled doctors’ jobs. In France nearly 7 million people are currently without GPs. Britain needs another 50,000 doctors and 110,000 nurses. In Germany there is a shortage of 11,000 doctors. Portugal and Finland have been closing maternity wards because of shortages and Greece needs more paramedics. Europe as a whole needs roughly two million more doctors according to the World Health Organisation.

There are a variety of reasons for the medical deficits. Some of them are common in all countries and some are country specific.

A major across-the-board factor is demographics. The baby-boomer doctors are retiring and there are simply not enough candidates coming through the ranks to take their place at a time when the ageing population desperately needs medical attention.

Another factor is cost. In Britain, America and most of Europe, the average cost of obtaining a medical degree is $250,000. In most European countries part of the wannabe’s doctor’s tab is picked up by the state. But in America doctors are left with a staggering student loan debt. Set against that are the higher salaries of American doctors but then they have to pay exorbitant insurance premiums to protect themselves against malpractice suits.

Doctors, like most people, want to earn the most money they can. The result is that in France most of the doctors have migrated to the lucrative city practices, leaving many rural communities without medical staff. The same is true in the American south and west.

In Britain, the problem has been exacerbated by Brexit. Pre-2016, the NHS could rely on EU doctors and nurses intent on improving their English to make up a big chunk of the professional shortfall. That has largely disappeared as Britain has taken back control of its borders.

Then finally, there is burn-out. The pandemic has left medical personnel across the continents asking whether the long-hours, heavy stress, insufficient pay and the risk to one’s physical and mental health are worth it.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.