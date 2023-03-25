The speech Ed Davey should have given at Spring Conference – my version

Ed Davey gave a speech at the York Spring Conference that received two standing ovations: one, as you’d expect, at the end; the other when he spoke about the “elephant in the room” – how our entire political establishment continues to ignore Brexit. However, after briefly mentioning red tape and improving relations, the speech rushed away from the topic and into the safe hands of president Putin.

It was a missed opportunity, as the standing ovation made plain. A previous article argued that far from being a liability, the issue of Europe and Brexit could be our party’s election thunderbolt.

It’s all very well to say that, but how do you navigate a topic as toxic as Brexit? What would Ed’s speech have looked like if we decided on a bolder approach?

It’s worth watching the speech to get a feel for where it was going – you can see it on YouTube in its entirety. Europe kicks at the 40-minute mark. But if you want to get closer to the action, start at 37-38 mins, where Ed Davey talks about a bolder approach to our economy.

Wait for the ovation to die down and then imagine for a second.

Because here is the rest of the speech Ed Davey should have given at Spring Conference.

…repair our broken relationship with Europe… [OVATION]

That relationship with our closest trading partner has been badly damaged in the past few years. And we are all feeling the impact. Even those who pretend they don’t.

But we would never have gotten here if the British public had heard the full truth, the bold truth about our country and that decision to leave. So let’s face a couple of bold truths ourselves, here in York.

When it came to Brexit, we fought hard.

We fought hard and we fought honestly.

We fought hard and we fought well.

We fought hard and we lost.

We’re out of the European Union, and we’re not going back in. Not for a while at least.

And it’s painful. It’s painful because everything we warned about has come true. The fracture of hundreds of thousands of agreements and relationships, affecting everything from our food to our families. Brexit has come with a steep price. And we’re still paying it now.

But you can’t change the past; you can only work toward the future.

There is a reason that leaving the EU has become the elephant in the room: because it stirred up so much disagreement, so much animosity, so much anger, that it’s become toxic. Radioactive with an undetermined half-life. We all know we need to talk about it again; we just don’t know when.

So let’s start now. And the only place we can begin is where we agree – not just us, the Liberal Democrats, we all know where we stand…

We had a slogan that spelt it out. An election slogan in fact. Probably the first in electoral history where a political party swore at its voters: “Bollocks to Brexit.” Yes, bollocks to Brexit.

Well, it bit us in the bollocks. We threw everything we had into that campaign and we came out with one seat less: our leader’s.

Hard truths.

Here’s another hard truth. We are the fourth-placed party in our national politics. Not the third – the SNP has that – the fourth. That means we need to work with people, in concert with them, persuade them of our point, move them with our arguments – both rational and emotional – to have any lasting impact.

And here’s the truth: that approach is better. Better for this nation, better for our politics, better for our people. As LibDems, we don’t believe in proportional representation because we think we’ll do better out of it – although, to be fair, we would – but because it’s a better way to run our country. To get rid of lurching, short-term and occasionally idiotic policies to match the lurching, short-term and occasionally idiotic prime ministers.

But we do need to find where we can agree, across party lines, to make things work. And when it comes to Europe, we can all agree on one thing: we need to make the absolute best of what we have.

We have a chance here to show the country that when it comes to big issues and big problems, the answer isn’t to pin the blame on people, the less fortunate, or those who seek a better life from war-torn countries. The answer isn’t to attempt to pass laws that break the law to try and impose your deluded version of reality. The answer isn’t to sit still, say nothing and rely on an outdated voting system to shoo you in because everyone’s got fed up with the other lot.

No, the answer is to show leadership. And maturity. And deal with complex issues in complex ways, using experts for answers and communicators for clarity. If there’s one thing that no other political party – not the Conservatives, not Labour, not the SNP or DUP or UKIP or the Greens – can claim over us is that we know how to do policy.

We know how to look at a problem deep in the eyes, and find not just a temporary solution or sticking plaster, but a fresh way of looking at the issue, recognise why it’s stop working, how society has moved on, what problems we have dragged with us over successive governments and how to cut them loose. We know how to govern.

So let’s show this country how we govern. Let’s point to how our councils do things better, for people, in their area – and let’s show how the only thing that holds back more and greater improvements is the way we centralise all our funding in Whitehall. Let’s show how debate – real debate, not shouting like schoolboys at a sports match – leads to better decisions, and better outcomes.

And let’s be open, and honest, and magnanimous. People voted for Brexit out of an honest belief that it would make this country better and stronger. They didn’t know – they still don’t, and perhaps never will – that the problems they faced, the growing challenges they were under weren’t because of immigrants, or decisions made in Brussels, or the European Court of Human Rights.

It was because this country has failed to update itself. To embrace the future. We yearn for a past that no longer exists. We forget what once made us great. It’s time for a different kind of revolution. One where new ideas are embraced, where old structures are cherished but renewed and rebuilt where necessary, one where the symbol of the future is a bird of freedom, not a tired old oak or a sweet-smelling but short-lived rose.

It’s time for all of us to embrace truth, embrace honesty, embrace ambition, and embrace the Liberal Democrats!

[THUNDEROUS APPLAUSE AND A SHORT-LIVED, FIVE-POINT POLL BUMP]