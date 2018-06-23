Caron Lindsay

Wendy Chamberlain selected for Lib Dems’ most winnable seat

By | Sat 23rd June 2018 - 11:46 am

In 2017, we lost North East Fife by a heartbreaking 2 votes.

It was such a disappointment – but it is a hell of a bar chart for next time.

Last night, the local party selected the person who will fight the seat at the next General Election.

Wendy Chamberlain joined the party after the 2015 General Election. She’s a former Police Officer who now works as a training manager where she has won recognition for her work on diversity.

After her selection she said:

I am delighted to have been chosen as the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate to win back North East Fife from the SNP at the next General Election, after the Liberal Democrats slashed the SNP’s majority to just two votes last time.

I live in Fife with my family and work as a Learning and Development Manager for Diageo. I spent twelve years working as a Police Officer.

Now working with our local MSP Willie Rennie and former MP Ming Campbell I will fight for North East Fife and the people who live here.

I will oppose Scottish Independence and I am determined to stop another independence referendum. I will support investment in local school, college and university education, and will fight for better health services including mental health and GP out of hours services. I will oppose a damaging hard Brexit.

Willie Rennie is the MSP for the area and he welcomed Wendy’s selection

Wendy Chamberlain will be an excellent candidate to win North East Fife from the SNP. She will be a first class MP and will speak for the pro UK, progressive majority in the constituency.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Jane Ann Liston 23rd Jun '18 - 12:29pm

    A quibble; we didn’t lose North East Fife in 2017 by two votes, rather we came within 2 votes of regaining it. However I’m sure Wendy will be able to win those two votes and many, many more.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 23rd Jun - 1:33pm
    I suppose compassion looks weak though in fact the truly strong leaders are compassionate. We have a weak government, divided and fighting their corners. The...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 23rd Jun - 12:48pm
    Yes, Martin, all that could happen, just as the idea of a Federal EU may take a hit from what is currently going on vis...
  • User AvatarCJ 23rd Jun - 12:34pm
    I can tell you as sure as the 29th of March follows the 28th that trade will increase, the UK economy will grow and we...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 23rd Jun - 12:32pm
    What freedom of movement problem? The one that allows Brits to work anywhere in the EU that will be lost after Brexit! Or are we...
  • User AvatarJohn Littler 23rd Jun - 12:29pm
    Most people can only remember 1-2 or maybe three big policy aspects off a period of government and most will remember the negative ones a...
  • User AvatarJane Ann Liston 23rd Jun - 12:29pm
    A quibble; we didn't lose North East Fife in 2017 by two votes, rather we came within 2 votes of regaining it. However I'm sure...