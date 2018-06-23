Wendy Chamberlain selected for Lib Dems’ most winnable seat

In 2017, we lost North East Fife by a heartbreaking 2 votes.

It was such a disappointment – but it is a hell of a bar chart for next time.

Last night, the local party selected the person who will fight the seat at the next General Election.

Wendy Chamberlain joined the party after the 2015 General Election. She’s a former Police Officer who now works as a training manager where she has won recognition for her work on diversity.

After her selection she said:

I am delighted to have been chosen as the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate to win back North East Fife from the SNP at the next General Election, after the Liberal Democrats slashed the SNP’s majority to just two votes last time. I live in Fife with my family and work as a Learning and Development Manager for Diageo. I spent twelve years working as a Police Officer. Now working with our local MSP Willie Rennie and former MP Ming Campbell I will fight for North East Fife and the people who live here. I will oppose Scottish Independence and I am determined to stop another independence referendum. I will support investment in local school, college and university education, and will fight for better health services including mental health and GP out of hours services. I will oppose a damaging hard Brexit.

Willie Rennie is the MSP for the area and he welcomed Wendy’s selection

Wendy Chamberlain will be an excellent candidate to win North East Fife from the SNP. She will be a first class MP and will speak for the pro UK, progressive majority in the constituency.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings