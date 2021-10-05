NewsHound

Wera Hobhouse blasts UK’s over-reliance on gas and inaction on renewables

By | Tue 5th October 2021 - 1:44 pm

Wera Hobhouse MP, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Climate Emergency and Energy, has taken aim at the Tory government’s energy policies:

The Conservatives have utterly neglected the UK renewables industry to the point where coal power stations are being fired up. They need to come clean on a firm end date to fossil fuel use in the energy sector, but Boris Johnson studiously avoids this topic.

It’s insulting that the Prime Minister is talking a good game on green electricity whilst families are left feeling the pinch this winter, thanks in no small part to the UK’s overreliance on gas and Government inaction on renewables.

Liberal Democrats nearly quadrupled renewable energy in government, but the Tories have since dropped so many balls on this they could fill a children’s crèche.

If we’re to make any significant progress towards meeting these green ambitions, we need serious investment in renewable energy – not a Prime Minister full of bombast and bluster and a Government dragging our green record through the mud.

