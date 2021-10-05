NewsHound

Sarah Olney calls for Morrisons’ workers to be protected ahead of the major takeover

By | Tue 5th October 2021 - 11:45 am

Embed from Getty Images

In the Guardian, Sarah Olney is quoted calling for protection for workers in the forthcoming takeover of Morrisons:

It would be a great shame to see local teams lose their stake in the future direction of the business. With uncertain economic times ahead, the new owners must pass the key tests of not loading the business with debt, not cutting jobs, and critically, protecting existing working conditions.

There is particular concern that the supermarket will be “heaped with debt and stripped of assets as a result of the company’s pending takeover”.

You can read the full article here.

