Six hours without Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – is social media now vital infrastructure?

By | Tue 5th October 2021 - 10:10 am

Social media is central to our lives. It is arguably essential to our lives. Many of us believe it is helpful to our lives, though some blame it for the evils of the world.

When Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went offline for six hours yesterday, there was immediate outrage about the outage on Twitter but of course the other main social networks had been silenced.

The outage interrupted important council business for me. On the other hand, there were no distractions as I tucked into dinner and prepared for sleep. And I slept well.

Perhaps, we should shut down social media for a whole day a week to give us all a break from the continual stream of contacts. That’s a nice idea. But are we reaching the point that provision of social media has become such a part of our lives that it should be regarded as vital infrastructure? Perhaps it needs a regulator, Offsocial.

I was chatting to a resident online when the screen came up with the message that Facebook was not available. I didn’t have her contact details and had not made a record of her name by the time we were cut off. We have got back in contact this morning but I regret the delay.

For those that ask why I don’t use email rather than social media to communicate, the answer is that same as I would give for using email rather than the telephone. It is easier. Asynchronous. It is also client led. My clients as a councillor live my Ludlow ward and in the wider area. For many Facebook messenger is how they chat. It has replaced texts because it is free and more user friendly. If they prefer to contact me by social media. So be it.

We councillors in Shropshire, like most I think, use WhatsApp to chat throughout the day and to discuss tactics during full  council meetings. In the old days, we would pass notes in full council but we are not seated close enough together in meetings to do that in these Covid-19 days.

And yes, I use social media for personal communications too – but that is personal.

Social media is more than social communication. It is a platform for business. People buy and sell. They advertise events. They raise money for charity. On Instagram in particular, influencers are paid to promote products and places. We have used influencers here in Ludlow as part of our post pandemic recovery. They have promoted positive messages about the town and our reputation for good food and drink. It’s worked.

We use social media politically to promote candidates and parties. It is a vital source for real time information and videos during protests and emergencies. Facebook runs crisis response.

If this incident tells us anything, is that social media is now vital infrastructure. So much of our communication is now reliant on social media. We need to protect that infrastructure.

The three biggest social media networks in the west are under the control of a single company. More generally, the control of physical infrastructure is under the control of a few tech giants.

This gives us little resilience to emergencies.

Although any regulator would only have responsibilities in the UK, perhaps we should set up Offsocial as a statement that it is now time to talk seriously about the social media infrastructure that has become essential to our lives and wellbeing.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

This entry was posted in Op-eds.
2 Comments

  • John Marriott 5th Oct '21 - 10:17am

    No Facebook, Instagram etc. What’s not to like?😀😀👍👍

  • Simon R 5th Oct '21 - 10:28am

    There certainly are arguments for regulating social media, but I’m not sure that last night’s downtime was one of them. The main lesson from last night is that, if communicating with someone is vital to you or your business, then you should make sure you have more than one means of communicating with that person – and let’s face it, between Facebook, phone calls, text messages, email, WeChat, Skype, WhatsApp, Slack, etc., there are lots of alternatives. The only possible point of concern I think last night raises is the issue of Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp being owned by the same company and run apparently from the same infrastructure. I rather suspect that right now, quite a few managers at Facebook will be thinking quite hard about the single-point-of-failure issues that that design choice entailed.

    As an example, you mention chatting to a resident online… Without wanting to minimise the annoyance and inconvenience of having that interrupted, I would assume that, as a councillor, your contact details are publicly available, and therefore, if the resident’s problem was urgent, it would have taken him/her just a few moments to to look up your email address and contact you that way instead, once it became apparent the FB wasn’t working?

