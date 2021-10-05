Six hours without Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – is social media now vital infrastructure?

Social media is central to our lives. It is arguably essential to our lives. Many of us believe it is helpful to our lives, though some blame it for the evils of the world.

When Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went offline for six hours yesterday, there was immediate outrage about the outage on Twitter but of course the other main social networks had been silenced.

The outage interrupted important council business for me. On the other hand, there were no distractions as I tucked into dinner and prepared for sleep. And I slept well.

Perhaps, we should shut down social media for a whole day a week to give us all a break from the continual stream of contacts. That’s a nice idea. But are we reaching the point that provision of social media has become such a part of our lives that it should be regarded as vital infrastructure? Perhaps it needs a regulator, Offsocial.

Downdetector.co.uk

I was chatting to a resident online when the screen came up with the message that Facebook was not available. I didn’t have her contact details and had not made a record of her name by the time we were cut off. We have got back in contact this morning but I regret the delay.

To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

For those that ask why I don’t use email rather than social media to communicate, the answer is that same as I would give for using email rather than the telephone. It is easier. Asynchronous. It is also client led. My clients as a councillor live my Ludlow ward and in the wider area. For many Facebook messenger is how they chat. It has replaced texts because it is free and more user friendly. If they prefer to contact me by social media. So be it.

We councillors in Shropshire, like most I think, use WhatsApp to chat throughout the day and to discuss tactics during full council meetings. In the old days, we would pass notes in full council but we are not seated close enough together in meetings to do that in these Covid-19 days.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

And yes, I use social media for personal communications too – but that is personal.

Social media is more than social communication. It is a platform for business. People buy and sell. They advertise events. They raise money for charity. On Instagram in particular, influencers are paid to promote products and places. We have used influencers here in Ludlow as part of our post pandemic recovery. They have promoted positive messages about the town and our reputation for good food and drink. It’s worked.

We use social media politically to promote candidates and parties. It is a vital source for real time information and videos during protests and emergencies. Facebook runs crisis response.

If this incident tells us anything, is that social media is now vital infrastructure. So much of our communication is now reliant on social media. We need to protect that infrastructure.

The three biggest social media networks in the west are under the control of a single company. More generally, the control of physical infrastructure is under the control of a few tech giants.

This gives us little resilience to emergencies.

Although any regulator would only have responsibilities in the UK, perhaps we should set up Offsocial as a statement that it is now time to talk seriously about the social media infrastructure that has become essential to our lives and wellbeing.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.