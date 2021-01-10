What a peaceful transition of power should look like

I might have known that after I had written about Obama’s inauguration speech earlier, how I would fall down the rabbit hole of the Obama White House You Tube Channel.

I came across the unveilings of the official portraits of George W and Laura Bush. Now, I am not a fan of him or his presidency at all. It is, however, very difficult not to love Laura.

Despite all that, when you watch all the speeches from the Obamas and the Bushes, you pick up a real warmth between them.

There was not a lot of common ground between them when Obama took office, but he went to great pains to point out how helpful Bush had been to him, then and since, and how there was quite a rapport between all the living occupants of the Oval Office. It is enjoyable to watch.

I think back to 1992, when Bill Clinton won after a pretty fraught election campaign with not a lot of love on either side. The first President Bush was similarly helpful and graceful to his successor and they struck up an enduring friendship as a result.

Obviously, this is not going to happen this time round, but Donald Trump, as in so many other ways, is very much the aberration here.

We need to see more examples of people with totally opposing views can behave with grace towards one another without compromising their principles. We need to follow the example of our own Charles Kennedy, whose friendship with Labour spin doctor Alistair Campbell had been so important to both of them, as we found out after he died. Charles had been subjected to the most appalling abuse for his opposition to the Iraq War, yet away from the heat, those two had a close personal friendship.

Generally, there should be more solidarity between political activists. I mean, who else actually goes and knocks on the doors of complete strangers and asks them how they are going to vote? There is a lot about the gruelling and exhausting reality of election campaigns that binds us together whatever party we happen to be from.

Unfortunately, there’s a real danger in the way that some of our current ministers speak about their opposition politicians and others. The way that Boris Johnson dismissed the experience of abuse that women MPs were telling him they had experienced was without any sort of grace and empathy.

There are times when differences are irreconcilable. It is not possible to deal in any sense with people who target specific groups with hatred. They generally are not interested in engaging and listening. The important thing is to limit the damage that these groups can do by winning the arguments amongst the wider population. You can still behave with decorum while you do so, though.

The public thinks that politicians are at each others’ throats the entire time because the only thing that they see is Prime Minister’s Questions. Actually, in all our parliaments there is a fair bit of cross-party working. Look at Christine Jardine’s bill to give NHS workers the right to remain – it has Labour and Plaid co-sponsors. The Westminster Hall debates often bring together MPs from all parties in much more thoughtful discussion than you see on the floor of the Commons.

Part of bringing this country back together again is by demonstrating how to disagree well.

As a party, we can be pretty good at this. We don’t have the toxic and divisive factionalism of the Labour Party. We do have pressure groups within the party, but we are generally quite good at having a really intense and robust debate at Conference and then all going to the pub afterwards. I have had huge arguments with people on economic policy. I am about as far left as you can get in this party as far as the economy is concerned. However, if there’s a civil liberties issue, I’ll be working hand in hand with the economic liberals to fight for freedom. But generally in this country progressives need to be much smarter about working together and concentrating the arguments against the people who really are doing the damage.

Both in the USA and over here, it’s important that the political ground is taken back from the populists. Joe Biden has the chance to make lives better and easier. If people are well provided for, they are more likely to think about their fellow human beings rather than scapegoat them. Over here, it will be some time before a more progressive government takes office, but we have a lot of groundwork to do in order to show how things can and will be better.

