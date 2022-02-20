What are the UK’s Armed Forces for?

It may seem an obvious question, but I have never heard a frank and honest public discussion that fully defines the purpose of our Armed Forces. The current crisis in Ukraine has highlighted the stark contrast between our elected politicians wanting to talk tough and appear as a big player on the world stage versus the reality of what we have equipped and resourced our Armed Forces to actually do.

It would be easy to find a broad consensus that they should defend the UK, and it’s Overseas Territories and Dependencies. Most would agree that we have treaty obligations under NATO that we are obliged to meet, and few would argue against using their equipment and expertise to support disaster relief and respond to emergencies.

Beyond that however, should the UK maintain an expeditionary capability, able to conduct operations far away and intervene in conflicts that don’t directly affect UK territory or NATO allies?

It’s an important question in many ways, not least because the Armed Forces needed to do that look quite different to what is needed just to conduct defensive operations close to home. As a nation, we need to collectively decide what is our place in the world, then we have a duty and obligation to resource and equip our Forces accordingly. I suggest that we are currently failing. Numbers of troops, tanks, warships and combat aircraft are at historic lows, having been cut again recently by the Conservative Government (while boasting of increased defence spending).

Without proper debate, the UK is attempting to cling to world power status without being prepared to pay for it and the result is that our Armed Forces are unbalanced, ill-equipped and under-resourced. That does our Forces personnel a disservice.

The disparity between our aspirations and resources is highlighted by the Royal Navy’s new Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers. These two ships are the largest ever built for the Royal Navy, costing over £6bn for the pair and each capable of carrying 40 aircraft. Their purpose is to project power and conduct military operations far away from Europe – they are not needed to defend the UK or it’s European allies. The cost of these ships has strangled spending elsewhere and numbers of the smaller frigates and destroyers needed to patrol our coastline and keep shipping lanes open has been cut to accommodate them. Meanwhile, decisions taken years ago mean that the only combat aircraft capable of operating from these carriers is the eye-wateringly expensive F-35B that are reported to cost $115m each.

The lead ship HMS Queen Elizabeth recently returned from a much heralded deployment “East of Suez”. Yet it carried only eight British F-35s, whilst also providing a floating home for ten US Marine Corps aircraft, as funding constraints slowed delivery of British aircraft and limited the number available. It also depended on allies along the way for surface escorts, after one of the Royal Navy’s destroyers broke down in the Mediterranean. Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month that while tensions were rising in Ukraine and British politicians wagged their fingers at Putin, the Royal Navy’s entire fleet (of just 6) Destroyers were all in port in the UK undergoing repair, maintenance or upgrade. It has just been announced that one of those Destroyers will shortly be deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean, where it will join HMS Trent – a small and very lightly armed patrol vessel built for low intensity operations like fisheries protection. The Russian Navy is unlikely to be worried.

So what do we want from our Armed Forces as a society? Should we be a world power, with the credible ability to patrol shipping lanes in the South China Sea or deter Russian aggression in the Ukraine? If so, we have to accept the need to pay for it otherwise we will once again send British Forces into situations without the resources and equipment necessary to do the job properly, which will needlessly cost lives. Or do we accept we are now a regional power only, with the ability to defend ourselves and our near allies, and rebalance our Forces and equipment procurement to do that efficiently? What isn’t acceptable is to pretend to be the former, while spending the budget of the latter.

The Lib Dem 2019 manifesto contained a commitment to meeting the NATO minimum defence spending of 2% of GDP, and it’s worth noting that taken as a target this represents a cut in spending when compared the Conservative’s actual and planned defence spending. Unless that number is raised in the next manifesto, we will be campaigning in the next General Election on a platform of defence cuts, and we need to be prepared to be honest with the electorate as to what that means.

To be clear, this article relates to the UK’s conventional forces only. The nuclear deterrent can be debated (again) another time.

* Nick Baird is a Lib Dem member and was chair of the Cheltenham Party in 2020-21