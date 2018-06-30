Caron Lindsay

What chance for British people to retain their EU citizenship?

By | Sat 30th June 2018 - 10:04 am

I guess it is unsurprising, but there has been a jump of more than six times in the number of British people seeking citizenship of another EU country. 

I look at these figures with more than a touch of envy. One of the worst things about Brexit is losing my EU citizenship. It’s not just about freedom to travel. It’s about belonging to an organisation that has democracy, peace and human rights at its heart. The EU flag is the only one I have ever felt comfortable wrapping myself in. There is somewhere on the internet a video of me a the end of Conference Glee club wearing one. I proudly wore my EU flag beret on the march last Saturday.

I love my parents dearly, but there are times I curse them silently for not being Irish.

However,there may be a tiny chink of light. The idea of retaining at least some rights of EU citizenship has been floated ever since the Brexit vote. It’s something that has been supported by Guy Verhofstadt, the Belgian liberal who is leading the EU Parliament’s Brexit negotiating team. Earlier this month, the FT reported that some British citizens who live in the Netherlands are taking a case to the European Court of Justice to try to protect their EU citizenship.

Please use the sharing tools found via the email icon at the top of articles. Copying articles to share with others is a breach ofFT.comT&Csand Copyright Policy. Email [email protected]to buy additional rights. Subscribers may share up to 10 or 20 articles per month using the gift article service. More information can be found here.
https://www.ft.com/content/c4fb78c0-6971-11e8-8cf3-0c230fa67aec

By upholding their EU citizenship, the ECJ would guarantee Britons — at least those now living and working in the EU27 — freedom of movement and residence around the bloc. It would also protect their rights in healthcare, welfare and workplace conditions and probably the right to vote in European Parliament elections. For many of the more than 16m UK-based Britons who voted Remain in the referendum — about 48 per cent of those who cast ballots — the aim is to keep EU citizenship, even if in downgraded form, after Brexit.

So, would you take up EU citizenship if it was on offer after Brexit? Are you eligible for citizenship of any other EU country and would you apply?

I suspect this won’t be very high up the list of priorities. The incompetence of our Government, the way it is actively placing our economic prosperity and the social advances we have made in the last 40 years at risk, means that the basics such as the Northern Irish border and our future trading relationship will be hard enough to sort out.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

6 Comments

  • Noorderling 30th Jun '18 - 10:15am

    As I’ve written earlier, I am against this proposal. It gives advantages to UK citizens in the EU, that are denied to EU citizens in the UK. It’s one sided FOM, and a fine example of cherry-picking.

  • Mick Taylor 30th Jun '18 - 10:28am

    I understand that I have the right to German citizenship through my mother. I will be taking it up before Brexit. So ironic that as a descendant of a German Jew I should need to become German to protect my EU rights!

  • Innocent Bystander 30th Jun '18 - 10:39am

    Caron,
    This chink of light is tiny indeed for the exact and obvious reasons Nooderling states.
    However, if you have a million Euros to give away you could become a Malteser.

  • John Marriott 30th Jun '18 - 10:45am

    @Innocent Bystander

    Your choice, mate. Me? I’d rather be a ‘Cadbury’s Fruit and Nut’(case)!

  • Adam 30th Jun '18 - 11:17am

    @ Mick Taylor “I understand that I have the right to German citizenship through my mother. I will be taking it up before Brexit. So ironic that as a descendant of a German Jew I should need to become German to protect my EU rights!”

    Many people forget that the UK is pretty liberal when it comes to holding multiple nationalities. You want to check out German laws regarding dual nationality before you jump. Remember that after BREXIT we won’t be an EU state any longer, and Germany has different laws regarding Dual nationality when it comes to non EU states.

    I suspect that if you do take up German nationality you won’t be voting in UK elections any more as you may well have to resign your British nationality.

  • Paul D B 30th Jun '18 - 2:11pm

    If the EU offered “dual nationality” so we could be British and citizens of the EU that would be great. Happy to pay, if it’s reasonable, and by doing so I/we could get seamless travel through the EU. Should only be available to those who committed Remainers though. Leavers may not apply!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarWilliam Fowler 30th Jun - 2:13pm
    Obama is a nice, civilized chap but he spent eight years playing it safe and avoiding doing anything that would besmirch the concept of a...
  • User AvatarPaul D B 30th Jun - 2:11pm
    If the EU offered “dual nationality” so we could be British and citizens of the EU that would be great. Happy to pay, if it’s...
  • User Avatarfrankie 30th Jun - 1:59pm
    Innocent bystander, Off cause it isn't consuming the attention of everyone, that is the job of football. It is consuming is the ability of our...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 30th Jun - 1:57pm
    If the most important lesson to learn from the Obama administration is not to be safe, and being loud and proud about what we believe...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 30th Jun - 1:03pm
    @ Roland, 1.4 is too high. It makes our exports uncompetitive. The UK couldn't join the euro in the early 00's because the pound was...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 30th Jun - 12:33pm
    I suppose if things get really bad after Brexit, with no-one wanting to sell us anything and no-one wanting to buy anything from us, we'll...