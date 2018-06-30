What chance for British people to retain their EU citizenship?

I guess it is unsurprising, but there has been a jump of more than six times in the number of British people seeking citizenship of another EU country.

I look at these figures with more than a touch of envy. One of the worst things about Brexit is losing my EU citizenship. It’s not just about freedom to travel. It’s about belonging to an organisation that has democracy, peace and human rights at its heart. The EU flag is the only one I have ever felt comfortable wrapping myself in. There is somewhere on the internet a video of me a the end of Conference Glee club wearing one. I proudly wore my EU flag beret on the march last Saturday.

I love my parents dearly, but there are times I curse them silently for not being Irish.

However,there may be a tiny chink of light. The idea of retaining at least some rights of EU citizenship has been floated ever since the Brexit vote. It’s something that has been supported by Guy Verhofstadt, the Belgian liberal who is leading the EU Parliament’s Brexit negotiating team. Earlier this month, the FT reported that some British citizens who live in the Netherlands are taking a case to the European Court of Justice to try to protect their EU citizenship.

By upholding their EU citizenship, the ECJ would guarantee Britons — at least those now living and working in the EU27 — freedom of movement and residence around the bloc. It would also protect their rights in healthcare, welfare and workplace conditions and probably the right to vote in European Parliament elections. For many of the more than 16m UK-based Britons who voted Remain in the referendum — about 48 per cent of those who cast ballots — the aim is to keep EU citizenship, even if in downgraded form, after Brexit.

So, would you take up EU citizenship if it was on offer after Brexit? Are you eligible for citizenship of any other EU country and would you apply?

I suspect this won’t be very high up the list of priorities. The incompetence of our Government, the way it is actively placing our economic prosperity and the social advances we have made in the last 40 years at risk, means that the basics such as the Northern Irish border and our future trading relationship will be hard enough to sort out.

