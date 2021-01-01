What did the freedom of movement mean to me?

A couple of years ago, my daughter had a non-uniform day at school. She wasn’t sure what to wear, however at the end, she picked a Polish football top, with my nickname on it (ksiadz, which means in English priest), and a Croatian scarf (see the photo).

My kids were born into a truly European family. I am Polish and my wife comes originally from Croatia. Yes, I know; their European identity and sense of belonging to different cultures and traditions won’t be taken away, however it might affect our and their lives in the future. When I asked my daughter about the choice of her non-uniform day clothes, she simply said: “I like to call myself a foreigner”. I was pleasantly surprised.

I remember my life, as a student in Croatia, before Poland joined the EU. I remember that every once a month, I had to visit a local police station to prove that I was a genuine student. When we were living in Italy, my wife had to wait quite a long time for the study and a work permit.

The freedom of movement has been part of our lives for many years now. We have always cherished and appreciated the opportunity to live in different parts of Europe. Each experience opened up our horizons and made us more “rounded individuals” (at least, that’s what we both think!). The freedom of movement has played such a vital part in our lives. In actual fact, it was the WAY OF OUR LIFE. it enabled us to:

Travel freely without any restrictions

Work

Study and participate in a number of scholarship programmes

Gain additional qualifications

Enhance our live chances

Britain has now “departed” from the European Union. For me, it is a sad and nostalgic departure. Although UK left the block at the end of January 2020, the transition period was officially completed on Thursday, 31st December.

I know that this new chapter in the history of the UK is not the end of the world. However, I am also sadly certain that we will get used to this new norm. It is disappointing that, whilst the Portuguese wine, Spanish oranges and French cheese will continue to move freely, people won’t. I wish UK nothing but success. Although this country gave me a lot, I am saddened to see it leave a project which overall has brought us many advantages, most importantly peace and prosperity.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor