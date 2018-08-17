What do you think of “Demand Better”?

So we have our new strapline. Demand Better.

I like it.

It’s active and aspirational. It tells us that we are not stuck with this crap. We can have a fairer, happier, more equal country and we all have a part to play in making it happen.

Optimistic, from-the-heart vision and ambition is long overdue in politics. Clinton and Obama won with strong messages of positivity and hope. We will overcome the negative, divisive, anti-democratic rhetoric from the extremes and solve problems in an inclusive way.

It’s versatile – Demand better for health, for Scotland, for Petersfield, where our excellent Sarah Brown hopes to unseat Labour in a by-election on 13th September.

And we can also think of it as an inspiration and a challenge for us to always push ourselves to deliver the best we possibly can for people. We will never have solved all the problems of the world. We will forever have to come up with creative, liberal solutions to the problems we know about and can predict or new ones that come along. And we can, of course, demand better of our party processes and, for example, any controversial policy papers on migration that might happen to come along.

It’s so much better than the vacuous “Change Britain’s future” that we used in last year’s general election and in a completely different universe than the god awful “Look right, look left then cross” from 2015. And anyone could have used “Stronger economy, fairer society”

Labour’s “Britain deserves better” didn’t do them any harm in 1997 and this is just a more liberal version of that because it implies that active participation in the political process will make things better. There is something we can all do.

What do you think of it?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings