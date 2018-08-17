What do you think of “Demand Better”?

So we have our new strapline. Demand Better.
I like it.
It’s active and aspirational. It tells us that we are not stuck with this crap. We can have a fairer, happier, more equal country and we all have a part to play in making it happen.
Optimistic, from-the-heart vision and ambition is long overdue in politics. Clinton and Obama won with strong messages of positivity and hope. We will overcome the negative, divisive, anti-democratic rhetoric from the extremes and solve problems in an inclusive way.
It’s versatile – Demand better for health, for Scotland, for Petersfield, where our excellent Sarah Brown hopes to unseat Labour in a by-election on 13th September.
And we can also think of it as an inspiration and a challenge for us to always push ourselves to deliver the best we possibly can for people. We will never have solved all the problems of the world. We will forever have to come up with creative, liberal solutions to the problems we know about and can predict or new ones that come along. And we can, of course, demand better of our party processes and, for example, any controversial policy papers on migration that might happen to come along.
It’s so much better than the vacuous “Change Britain’s future” that we used in last year’s general election and in a completely different universe than the god awful “Look right, look left then cross” from 2015. And anyone could have used “Stronger economy, fairer society”
Labour’s “Britain deserves better” didn’t do them any harm in 1997 and this is just a more liberal version of that because it implies that active participation in the political process will make things better. There is something we can all do.
What do you think of it?
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I’d add “Expect better”.
I’d really like a slogan that actually incorporates liberal ideas in some way, though that may be partly because the rest of our messaging isn’t pulling enough weight on that front. People knowing that we’re demanding better isn’t, I think, so much the issue, as how we get through to them what we think “better” looks like. Having a slogan that would give folks some idea of that would be an improvement, I think.
I think we should demand better slogans.
Given the way slogans usually appear at conference, I just hope we don’t end up with Vince being televised with the words ‘demand better’ emblazoned next to him – a gift to satirists if ever there was one.
Love him or hate him, Trump’s “Make America Great Again” worked really well. I’m pretty sure “Demand better” won’t make many headlines. Forget the slogans, you’re not very good at them and concentrate on policies that improve peoples lives. It’s what you used to do well, at the moment – except for staying in the EU – hardly anyone knows what you stand for.
Clearly it is… double-edged. I’m sure that George Eaton’s “I hear this wasn’t message tested” tweet was facetious but you do have to wonder whether this has been thought through. Hopefully local parties will be able turn it into “Demand Better [service], vote for [candidate name]” slogans.
All that said, it is better than any slogan we’ve had since before 2010.
Telling someone they deserve better is not the same as telling someone they should demand better. Most people would think they deserve better service in a restaurant, many fewer people would demand it – and even fewer people would appreciate being told to demand it.
It is also solely a push and not a pull message. We need both. We ideally want a slogan that will last until a GE – I suspect this one will have to change again. Particularly as it also creates unnecessary problems with how we present it – as described above with writing it under Vince Cable.
It’s not difficult – we just need a strong change/trust message. I’m all for message discipline but it was such a relief to be able to do this ourselves in the local elections because we didn’t have any of this trying to be overly clever and we could actually plan the message a year in advance and test it ourselves locally.
We deserve a better slogan – I demand one.