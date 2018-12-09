Caroline Pidgeon writes…What has gone wrong with Crossrail?

I don’t know what the Queen is doing today.

However, I know for certain what she is not doing.

Many months ago it was agreed that Crossrail (the Elizabeth Line) would officially be opened by the Queen today.

The Elizabeth Line, will cover 100 km from Reading and Maidenhead to the west of the capital and Heathrow, through new tunnels under Central London to Woolwich and Abbey Wood in the south-east of the city and Shenfield in Essex.

It will transform rail transport in London and the surrounding region, increasing passenger capacity by 10%, supporting regeneration and cutting journey times across the capital. It will, when finally open, deliver wonderful new trains, 200 metres long, the same length as two football pitches. It will also deliver 10 new stations and key improvements to many others, making all the stations on the route step-free and therefore accessible for everyone.

Yet, sadly all these benefits have been put on hold, while the cost of completing it (and lost passenger income for Transport for London) simply soars.

The costs of completing the project were already escalating earlier this year, but then on the 31 August, barely three months before the official opening of the line, it was suddenly announced that its actual opening date would be sometime in ‘Autumn’ 2019. We still have no exact revised opening date.

For a project to be delayed, by such a magnitude and so close to its official opening, is quite incredible.

It doesn’t take the greatest forensic mind to realise that severe problems were taking place before the official announcement of its delayed opening.

Yet I imagine some readers might be wondering whether this is really important in the grand scheme of things. Have there not been dozens of construction and infrastructure projects which have overrun their budgets and which have been completed far later than first planned?

And it could even be argued that a bit of patience is hardly unreasonable. We have after all been waiting a very long time indeed for Crossrail. The first serious proposals for the line were made as far back as 1974, when I was just two years of age. That was the year Edward Heath was replaced by Harold Wilson as Prime Minister and Richard Nixon stood down as US President over Watergate – and for those less interested in political history, it was also the year Mud were in the charts with Tiger Feet and Bagpuss was first aired on UK television.

So yes Crossrail does have a long history. However just shrugging our shoulders and accepting that delayed opening dates and increased costs are somehow inevitable is the very last thing we should be doing

Firstly, the implications for Transport for London’s budget are immense. Even before the problems with Crossrail its budget was in dire straits.

However, if you don’t live, work or visit London, or live in Berkshire or Essex, there are other good reasons to be concerned about Crossrail’s delayed opening.

We actually need far more rail and other infrastructure projects in all parts of this country however the escalating costs of Crossrail hinder the case for other projects.

Crossrail’s governance arrangements (set in legislation by the last Labour Government) have clearly not worked. We now have the embarrassing situation that both the Secretary of State for Transport and the Mayor of London are completely failing to take any responsibility.

The Mayor of London even claims he was not properly briefed about mounting problems facing the project. Yet he has repeatedly failed to publish briefing documents he was given by Sir Terry Morgan, who after a decade heading up the project resigned as chairman of Crossrail this week.

Getting to the bottom of what has gone so seriously wrong is important to Londoners who have contributed significantly to the funding of Crossrail. But ensuring lessons are learnt is important to everyone. If we want to see new transport infrastructure in this country lessons urgently need to be learnt.

* Caroline Pidgeon is the Liberal Democrat London Assembly Member and chair of the London Assembly Transport Committee